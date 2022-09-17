ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

The Springfield area's top performances from Week 4 of the high school football season

By Bill Welt, Ryan Mahan and Trevor Lawrence, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuxbI_0hz6ixbh00

Each week, The State Journal-Register will take a look at the top-performing teams and players from Friday night games across the Springfield area.

Athletes from Sacred Heart-Griffin, Rochester and North Mac lead our top performers for Week 4.

High school football Week 4: Scores from around the Springfield area

Ty Lott, Sacred Heart-Griffin

The senior quarterback completed 80% of his passes — 16 of 20 — and what's crazier is all four incomplete passes weren't the result of inaccurate passes in SHG's 55-14 win over Jacksonville on Friday.

His first incompletion — on his 12th attempt — was batted down by a Jacksonville defensive lineman. Two incompletions were initially caught by his targets — one receiver came down with the ball out of bounds and another lost the ball when he landed in the end zone. His other incomplete pass was a decision to get rid of the ball.

Lott's 279 yards in the air — he also ran four times for 26 yards and two touchdowns — could've been even greater but SHG consistently started drives with favorable field position. Also, DeAndre Stewart returned the second-half's opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

"When it comes down to it, the coaches can call the plays but he’s the one making the plays," senior receiver Madixx Morris said of Lott. "He’s just so smart and he can see the field. Football’s weird: you can see the field but to see the field like he does, you just can’t teach it. It’s just natural to him."

Drew Dwyer, Chatham Glenwood

The senior running back scored three touchdowns as unbeaten Glenwood blanked Southeast 42-0 in a Central State Eight Conference game at Spartan Field. Dwyer had rushing scores of 2, 18 and 12 and he finished with 78 yards on 10 carries. The Titans, ranked sixth in the Class 6A Associated Press poll , outgained the Spartans 362-83.

Dane Vance, North Mac

The backup junior quarterback ignited a spark on special teams and returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown in the first half, as the Class 2A fifth-ranked Panthers remained unbeaten with a 43-6 win at Litchfield in the South Central Conference. Vance also got some reps at QB completing 2 of 2 passes for 32 yards and had an 8-yard TD pass to receiver Joe June.

What we learned: Takeaways from Week 4 in Springfield-area high school football

New Berlin defense

The New Berlin defense forced five turnovers and held Pittsfield to 15 yards rushing on 21 attempts in a 39-7 Sangamo Conference home win. Trailing 7-0 with 1 minute, 41 seconds remaining in the first half, New Berlin recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown with :51 left. On the ensuing kickoff, the Pretzels recovered another Pittsfield fumble and two plays later got into the end zone to take a 12-7 lead into halftime. New Berlin (3-1) outscored Pittsfield 27-0 in the second half and finished with four fumble recoveries.

Keeton Reiss and Anthony Marinelli, Rochester

Reiss threw for two scores and Marinelli also found the end zone twice in Rochester's 49-0 Central State Eight Conference victory over Lanphier at Rocket Booster Stadium. Reiss, a senior, finished 4-for-6 passing for 79 yards, including a 1-yard TD pass to Marinelli and a 39-yarder to John Western. Marinelli, a senior receiver/defensive back, was responsible for the first score of the game, intercepting a pass and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown.

Jack Rouse, Carlinville

The junior running back ran for 191 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns to give Carlinville its first win, a 48-0 shutout over visiting Gillespie. Rouse had TD runs of 8 and 10 yards and a pair of 3-yard scores in the South Central Conference win.

Cory Craig Jr., Athens

The junior running back totaled 25 carries for 119 rushing yards and one touchdown in a 22-14 overtime victory over Auburn at Michael J. Potts Field. He also forced and recovered a key fumble with less than two minutes left in regulation to preserve a tie. His touchdown tied the contest 14-all in the second quarter, shedding multiple tackles before diving over the goal line.

Springfield run game

Springfield High ended a two-game losing streak with a 32-13 Central State Eight Conference road game against Normal U-High. And the Senators did it with a strong run game.

The Senators ran 45 times and finished with 303 yards. Artez Hanson netted 133 yards on 13 carries while teammate Bryson Thomas had 13 carries and 73 yards.

“We’re pretty blessed to be in a few predicaments when it comes to that (being deep at a position),” SHS first-year coach Jon Hebb told the Bloomington Pantagraph. “I would rather be in that situation than not.”

Owen Quigley, Beardstown

The Tigers quarterback ran in three second-quarter touchdowns and finished with 171 yards rushing on eight attempts as Beardstown beat Concord Triopia 54-14 on Thursday night in a Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division game.

The senior Quigley also found Christy Domitien for a 24-yard pass and had scoring runs of 39, 59 and 67 yards. He also helped the Tigers (2-2 overall, 1-1 WIVC North) score eight additional points with three two-point conversion passes and one conversion run.

Quigley finished with 78 yards passing and completed five of seven attempts.

Beardstown also got touchdowns from the junior Domitien (an 8-yard run in the first quarter for a 16-0 lead), a 6-yard TD run from senior Lucas Domitien and Micah Wink scored on a 52-yard fumble return. Beardstown led 54-0 at halftime before Triopia (0-4, 0-2) added two scores in the running-clock second half.

Max Lynch, Pana

The senior quarterback racked up more than 300 yards of offense in a 28-3 South Central Conference victory over Staunton. He ran for 250 yards and three TDs on 18 attempts and passed for 52 yards on 6 of 17 throwing attempts. The Panthers (3-1), ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, led 28-3 at halftime en route to their third straight win.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: The Springfield area's top performances from Week 4 of the high school football season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Sunday night's storm causes damage in Jacksonville

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sunday night's storm left some Jacksonville residents without power and with a lot of cleaning up to do today. The storm took a toll on Jacksonville neighborhoods and parks. Some Jacksonville residents were out today cleaning up the mess. Resident David Ward had a tree...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Top 10 Jacksonville, Illinois home sales for August 2022

The following residential sale was reported in Franklin in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. 2975 CHEYENNE Cir.$139,900Property Tax (2020): $1,499.28Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.07%Buyer: Monica OwensSeller: Kiifner Kathryn Ann (trustee)... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, IL
Sports
Rochester, IL
Football
Rochester, IL
Education
New Berlin, IL
Education
City
New Berlin, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
City
Pittsfield, IL
New Berlin, IL
Sports
City
Carlinville, IL
City
Litchfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Football
City
Rochester, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Auburn, IL
Springfield, IL
Education
newschannel20.com

Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Shots fired at Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Storm damage throughout Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Ne Springfield#Football Season#Titans#Local Life#Linus K12#Havingfun#Linus High School#Performance Info#Performing#American Football#Highschoolsports#Shg
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)

Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022

Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
nowdecatur.com

Booker Named Decatur Memorial August Colleague of the Month

September 19, 2022 – Mary Booker, unit coordinator for critical care nursing services at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for August. Booker is “an example that all of us should strive to be within Memorial Health,” said Booker’s nominator. “Mary makes sure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WAND TV

ISP welcomes 21 new troopers with Cadet Class 135 graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday. The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield. According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur homes get free makeover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured

Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Still Few Details On Downtown Drive-By Shooting

Few new details have emerged yet about an apparent drive-by shooting near two busy downtown Springfield bars Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital. Some witness accounts indicated 20 or more shots were fired on Washington between 4th and 5th Streets around 1am Sunday. Police were patrolling in the area and responded quickly to the scene, finding one injured victim and a number of vehicles struck by bullets. A second victim later turned up at a Springfield hospital. Neither man’s wounds are considered life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Teen dies from accidental gunshot

The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office says a 14 year old juvenile from Litchfield has died of an accidental gunshot wound. On Saturday, September 10th around 3:00pm , Deputies responded to a 911 call from rural Litchfield. When officers arrived they located 14 year old Austin Robinson of Waggoner, who was...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening

A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy