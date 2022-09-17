Friday's Seacoast high school roundup: Exeter girls soccer improves to 5-0

EXETER – Avery Allard and Emma Smith both scored as the Exeter High School girls soccer team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 2-1 win over Bedford on Friday.

Exeter’s Kristen Bickford and Savanna Ritz split the time in net.

The Blue Hawks have outscored the opposition, 25-3 this season.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Thomas Aquinas 8

White Mountains 0

WHITEFIELD - Maddie Karsonovich had four goals, and Ella Pottle had two goals and three assists for the Saints in this Division III win.

Elizabeth Flynn had one goal and one assist for the Saints, while Maddie McMahon had one goal, and Bella Carey had one assist.

Newmarket 6

Sanborn 0

NEWMARKET – AJ Mulligan and Olivia Blackadar both scored two goals for Newmarket in this Division IV win.

Jillian Long and Abby Bentley also scored for the Mules. Blackadar added two assists, while teammate Emma Crumb had one.

Defensively, Emma Walkowiak shined in the win.

York 2

Gray-New Gloucester 2

YORK, Maine – York (2-2-1) rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn this Class B South tie.

Sophomore defender Chloe DeLuca scored from 35 yards out with 20 minutes remaining in the game to cut the lead in half. Then senior captain Chloe Bourque converted a penalty kick with 8 minutes left, tying the game.

North Yarmouth Academy 2

Traip Academy 0

KITTERY, Maine - Angel Huntsman and Michaela Wallace scored for North Yarmouth Academy in this Class C South win over Traip.

Traip goalie Lilly Stuart played well.

BOYS SOCCER

Newmarket 7

Somersworth 1

NEWMARKET - Tyler Napoletano scored three goals and Matt Napoletano had two for Newmarket in this Division IV win.

Colton Durant and Nick Nigro also scored for the Mules.

Alex Brown, with an assist from Theo Grandmaison, scored the lone Somersworth goal. Eighth-graders Lincoln Godzik (nine) and Jacob Williams (six) combined for 15 saves in the Somersworth goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

Oyster River 4

Milford 2

MILFORD - Sadie McLeod, Mia Weglarz, Annika Baumgardt, and Jordyn March all scored a goal for the Bobcats in this Division II win.

Dover 2

Bishop Guertin 0

DOVER – Dover's Erin Lynch scored on an assist from Audrey Carter and Leyden Churchill scored on assists from Julia Rowley and Audrey Carter in this Division I win.

Dover goalie Hayley Tosh had three saves, earning the shutout.

Exeter 3

Bedford 1

BEDFORD - Addison MacNeil, Elsa Bishop and Alexa Zaimes all scored for the Blue Hawks in this Division I win.

Winnacunnet 5

Pinkerton 1

HAMPTON - Grace Vander Els and Abby Wilber both had two goals, and Jen Frost had one for the Warriors in this Division I win.

Winnacunnet goalie Amber Morgado had two saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Exeter 3

Timberlane 0

PLAISTOW - Caroline Burke had 26 assists and seven digs, leading Exeter (5-1) to this Division I win.

Individual game scores were 25-11, 25-14, 25-22.

Summer LeClerc (seven kills, 15 digs), Lauren Tuttle (six kills, eight digs), Julia Holly (16 digs) all shined for the Blue Hawks.

Dover 3

Pinkerton 0

DOVER - Maizy Hanson (six kills), Aidyn Stone (nine digs) and Tory Vitko (17 assists) led Dover (3-2) in this Division I win.

Individual game scores were 25-16, 25-21, 25-13.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 3

Raymond 0

RAYMOND - Liahna Messier (five kills), Emma Eisner (eight aces), Emily Esters (five aces, nine digs), Madeyln Hardy (four kills) and Kate Wesley (block) shined for PCA in this Division III win.

Individual game scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-13.

Londonderry 3

Winnacunnet 0

LONDONDERRY - Ninya Beckwith, Alicia Lewis, Jessica Gelbstein, Lexi Ciardelli and Makenzie Poplawski all had 12 or more digs for Winnacunnet in this Division I loss.

Individual game scores were 25-18, 25-22, 25-18.

Beckwith also had four aces and added nine more points from the service line.

York 3

Massabesic 0

YORK, Maine - The Class B Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the season with this win over Class A Massabesic.

Individual game scores were 25-13, 25-8, 25-8.

Chloe Slovenski (eight aces), Kayleigh Foss (six aces), Moran Keene (five kills) and

Megan Tully (four kills) starred for the Wildcats.

