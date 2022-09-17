Read full article on original website
New York Times 2022 best restaurant list includes Gabriella’s Vietnam in South Philly and West Chester's Andiario
A South Philly restaurant that serves authentic Vietnamese food and a farm-to-table spot in West Chester were included among the New York Times' top 50 restaurants of 2022. In its new restaurant list published on Monday, the Times highlights chef Thanh Nguyen's "thrilling" plating techniques at Gabriella's Vietnam and chef Tony Andiario's dedication to local ingredients at his namesake restaurant Andiario.
Republican PA Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Kensington after hosting roundtable in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a stop in Philadelphia. The Republican nominee hosted a roundtable with community members in East Germantown on how to make city streets safer on Monday.Oz discussed his plan to get resources for the Black community. Oz also visited Kensington.Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on Twitter today.He tweeted: "Hey Dr. Oz: stop hiding. As a senator you actually have to take votes. So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill."
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA - some also call it Pennsylvania Dutch Country - is home to the rural Amish community, to riverside towns, friendly locals, a diverse downtown, and so much more. There are plenty of small towns, areas and villages making the county the unique place it is.
Preserving history, embracing the future: Major Delaware Riverfront project underway
A 26-story multi-use building on the Delaware Riverfront, just north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, is now under construction. The history of that neighborhood is playing a major part in the building’s design.
Here's What a Successful Community Event Looks Like [Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival]
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair wrapped up yet another successful event this weekend. Every year, Bird-in-Hand, a small village in Lancaster County, sees an influx of visitors for this popular festival; the parking lots were packed with cars having out-of-state license plates. All here to explore and observe stunning hot air balloons take off into the farmland horizon.
WGAL
Crews battle fire near Strasburg
STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes
'[Mastriano] has to expand his base into the suburbs, that is key,' pollster Terry Madonna said. The post In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston
It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
Rising Sun purchases historic church on East Main Street
RISING SUN — What used to be Janes United Methodist Church at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets will become a Rising Sun Community Center now that the town owns the 100-year-old building. “We toured the building and it does need significant work,” Mayor Travis Marion said....
Here’s How Things Changed in Delaware County During the Pandemic
New data from the Census Bureau revealed how much changed in Delaware County during the pandemic, including how people worked and commuted, write Kasturi Pananjady and Aseem Shukla for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
New Census Bureau Data Shows How Much Things Have Changed in Chester County During Pandemic
New data from the Census Bureau revealed how much changed in Chester County during the pandemic, including how people worked and commuted, write Kasturi Pananjady and Aseem Shukla for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
Glass pumpkin festival celebrates art heritage in Chester County
This weekend, you can find sparkling glass pumpkins at this art festival in Chester County, Pennsylvania!
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
Several Chester County Residents Welcome New Pa. Bill That Would Require State Approval for Hospital Sales
A new bill introduced in the Legislature would require state approval for hospital sales or a hospital system could be sold, writes Ford Turner for The Morning Call. The proposed bill is welcomed by a number of Chester County residents who recently had to face the realities of having two local hospitals – Brandywine and Jennersville – closing within a month of each other. That made critical health care services harder to reach for many locals.
Sears used to sell build-your-own houses. You might be living in one and not know it.
It was only after Jessica Todd and Dan Brill bought their home in Collingswood, New Jersey, that they found something peculiar about its history: the house came from a mail-order catalog. The home came from Sears, which sold build-it-yourself houses through catalogs from 1908 to 1940. Many of those homems...
