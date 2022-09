Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL regular season. Week 2 was the week of the comebacks. We saw the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets do the improbable and pull out wins after being down multiple scores. The New York Giants are 2-0 and the Jacksonville Jaguars shut out the Indianapolis Colts for the first time since 2016. The Bengals lost again and the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions put up serious points in an offensive outburst. And Jimmy Garoppolo is now the starting quarterback again for the San Francisco 49ers after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending right ankle injury.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO