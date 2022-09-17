ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Teton River Idaho Temple site announced

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.
REXBURG, ID
Local
Idaho Football
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Ammon, ID
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Football
City
Middleton, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
eastidahonews.com

One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon

RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
RIRIE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Allstate call center in Chubbuck to close as employees choose to work from home post-pandemic

CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home post-pandemic, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing. Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal the call center is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region. “Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” Tanya Robinson, Allstate spokesperson...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Elderly local man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13

Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her

A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho GOP drops lawsuit against Bonneville County Republican Central Committee

The lawsuit that former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in May has been dismissed. An Ada County judge dismissed the lawsuit and a preliminary injunction order on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party delegates voted to direct the party’s new executive committee to dismiss the lawsuit, according to press releases issued by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and Idaho Republican Party. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle. The man’s name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday’s encounter with law enforcement he’s been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
deseret.com

Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Halloween robber sentenced to prison

An Idaho Falls man who robbed a convenience store on Halloween last year has been sentenced to prison. District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Kaden Wray, 28, to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to seven years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

