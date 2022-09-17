Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds will gradually weaken tonight
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Locally breezy trade winds continue with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections; isolated over leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph. Tonight, Trade winds will gradually weaken. Partly cloudy skies with brief windward and mauka showers...
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Moderate trade winds with windward and mauka showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate trade winds kick off the work week with partly sunny skies. Showers will be scattered over windward and mauka areas, with isolated showers over leeward zones. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy windward and mauka with numerous...
KITV.com
Security advisory sent out in downtown to ask residents to stay alert
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A downtown business issued a security advisory after an unknown man aggressively approached a female state employee. She was able to escape to a nearby office building and call police. She was walking alone on Alakea Street.
KITV.com
Fire crews on scene near Embassy Suites in Waikiki; guests, nearby restaurants evacuated
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Crews are on scene in Waikiki, after a call came in around the Embassy Suites hotel. Honolulu Police and fire crews were called to the scene around Beach Walk and Kalia Roads. Roads are currently closed to traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Kaimuki Dry Goods Store celebrates 96 years in business
KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kaimuki mainstay has been in the same location on 10th Avenue for nearly a century. The Kaimuki Dry Goods Store makes 96 years old this month, and it is celebrating the milestone with some great deals for seamstresses and D-I-Yers alike. From novelty prints, Asian...
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
KITV.com
Discover how to create your Dream Wedding at the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo
As a bride, you want your wedding day to be perfect. And whether that’s finding your dream dress at Casablanca or finding the best vendors, the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo is here to make your special day a dream come true!. Gladys Agsalud, owner of Casablanca Bridal &...
KITV.com
Hoolaulea Block Party Bringing the festival fun back to Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV)- It's time for the Aloha Festivals and the Aloha spirit and cash were flowing. A little song, a little dance, a little tradition, and a lot of food and other vendors going on at the Aloha Festival's 68th block festival on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Hoolaulea Block Party returns to Waikiki after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a time for Aloha Festivals and the Aloha Spirit. A little song, a little dance, a little tradition, and a lot of food and other vendors going on at the Aloha Festival's 68th block festival on Saturday. "I got food. I got food. I got lumpia....
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
KITV.com
"He's angry I exposed everything." | Animal cruelty case being investigated in Laie
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaiian Humane Society are investigating a possible animal cruelty case in Laie. Abbey Audesse and her friend Sam stayed at an Airbnb in Laie for 4 days this month. Audesse and Sam noticed the caged dogs and pigs after walking on the grounds where they were staying.
KITV.com
Navy appoints new Joint Task Force Commander for Red Hill defueling efforts
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Wade has been named the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, which will implement the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility. The creation of the Joint Task Force by the Department of Defense will focus on safety and speed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
'This is horrible': parent pushes back against rule requiring some students to eat outside during lunch
Over the past two years, Mililani Waena Elementary School has had two grade levels eating during lunch, with one grade sitting in the cafeteria, and another in a covered outdoor area. All kindergarteners, however, eat indoors. The policy was intended to minimize COVID spread, but the school has since decided...
Comments / 0