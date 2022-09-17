ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds will gradually weaken tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Locally breezy trade winds continue with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections; isolated over leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph. Tonight, Trade winds will gradually weaken. Partly cloudy skies with brief windward and mauka showers...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Moderate trade winds with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate trade winds kick off the work week with partly sunny skies. Showers will be scattered over windward and mauka areas, with isolated showers over leeward zones. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy windward and mauka with numerous...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Kaimuki Dry Goods Store celebrates 96 years in business

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kaimuki mainstay has been in the same location on 10th Avenue for nearly a century. The Kaimuki Dry Goods Store makes 96 years old this month, and it is celebrating the milestone with some great deals for seamstresses and D-I-Yers alike. From novelty prints, Asian...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
