How SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 fared: Many top teams take the week off
By Buck Ringgold | Photo by Michael Kinney
Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 high school football teams fared this week.
1. Bixby (3-0) was idle
2. Tulsa Union (3-0) was idle
3. Edmond Deer Creek (3-0) was idle
4. Jenks (2-1) was idle
5. McAlester (3-0) was idle
6. OKC Bishop McGuinness (3-0) was idle
7. Owasso (1-2) was idle
8. Mustang (2-1) beat Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber, 41-13
Quarterback Tristen Russell threw three TD passes, two coming in the opening half to Oklahoma commit Jacobe Johnson. Russell added a TD run.
9. Choctaw (2-1) was idle
10. Lincoln Christian (3-1) lost to Shiloh Christian (Ark.), 42-35
The Bulldogs had 522 yards of total offense, but committed three costly second-half turnovers as a near rally fell short.
11. Del City (3-0) was idle
12. Coweta (3-0) beat Pryor, 50-0
Na'Kylan Starks took over at quarterback for an injured Carson Laverty and passed for 149 yards and three TDs in the decisive Tiger win.
13. Stillwater (3-0) beat Norman, 36-33
The Pioneers have won each of their first three games on their home field, the latest holding off a Tigers' squad still seeking their first win.
14. Norman North (2-1) lost to Yukon, 28-23
The Timberwolves were upset by a Yukon squad that picked up its first win on the season.
15. Broken Arrow (0-3) was idle
16. Cushing (4-0) beat Berryhill, 54-3
Quarterback Blaze Berlowitz was his usual self, passing for 259 yards and six TDs while adding a TD run.
17. Rejoice Christian (3-0) was idle
18. Washington (3-0) was idle
19. Wagoner (1-2) lost to Grove, 28-20
The Bulldogs fell victim to a Ridgerunner squad led by quarterback Carson Trimble's 196 yards passing and two TDs, including the go-ahead score with nearly two minutes left.
20. Tuttle (2-1) lost to Guthrie, 24-20
Tuttle returned home after opening the season with two straight wins, but the confines were anything but friendly as the Tigers dropped a non-district game to Class 5A Guthrie.
21. Collinsville (3-0) beat Bartlesville, 35-25
The Cardinals keep on winning as they were able to get several big-play touchdowns to fend off an improving Bartlesville squad.
22. Moore (3-0) was idle
23. Muskogee (3-0) was idle
24. Edmond Santa Fe (0-3) was idle
25. Gore (4-0) beat Savanna, 54-0
The Pirates continue to make a statement that they have as good a chance as anyone to claim the Class A gold ball.
