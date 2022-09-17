ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 fared: Many top teams take the week off

By Buck Ringgold
 3 days ago

By Buck Ringgold | Photo by Michael Kinney

Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 high school football teams fared this week.

1. Bixby (3-0) was idle

2. Tulsa Union (3-0) was idle

3. Edmond Deer Creek (3-0) was idle

4. Jenks (2-1) was idle

5. McAlester (3-0) was idle

6. OKC Bishop McGuinness (3-0) was idle

7. Owasso (1-2) was idle

8. Mustang (2-1) beat Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber, 41-13

Quarterback Tristen Russell threw three TD passes, two coming in the opening half to Oklahoma commit Jacobe Johnson. Russell added a TD run.

9. Choctaw (2-1) was idle

10. Lincoln Christian (3-1) lost to Shiloh Christian (Ark.), 42-35

The Bulldogs had 522 yards of total offense, but committed three costly second-half turnovers as a near rally fell short.

11. Del City (3-0) was idle

12. Coweta (3-0) beat Pryor, 50-0

Na'Kylan Starks took over at quarterback for an injured Carson Laverty and passed for 149 yards and three TDs in the decisive Tiger win.

13. Stillwater (3-0) beat Norman, 36-33

The Pioneers have won each of their first three games on their home field, the latest holding off a Tigers' squad still seeking their first win.

14. Norman North (2-1) lost to Yukon, 28-23

The Timberwolves were upset by a Yukon squad that picked up its first win on the season.

15. Broken Arrow (0-3) was idle

16. Cushing (4-0) beat Berryhill, 54-3

Quarterback Blaze Berlowitz was his usual self, passing for 259 yards and six TDs while adding a TD run.

17. Rejoice Christian (3-0) was idle

18. Washington (3-0) was idle

19. Wagoner (1-2) lost to Grove, 28-20

The Bulldogs fell victim to a Ridgerunner squad led by quarterback Carson Trimble's 196 yards passing and two TDs, including the go-ahead score with nearly two minutes left.

20. Tuttle (2-1) lost to Guthrie, 24-20

Tuttle returned home after opening the season with two straight wins, but the confines were anything but friendly as the Tigers dropped a non-district game to Class 5A Guthrie.

21. Collinsville (3-0) beat Bartlesville, 35-25

The Cardinals keep on winning as they were able to get several big-play touchdowns to fend off an improving Bartlesville squad.

22. Moore (3-0) was idle

23. Muskogee (3-0) was idle

24. Edmond Santa Fe (0-3) was idle

25. Gore (4-0) beat Savanna, 54-0

The Pirates continue to make a statement that they have as good a chance as anyone to claim the Class A gold ball.

