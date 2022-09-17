ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

etxview.com

Reeltown sets school record against Barbour County

Thirteen seconds was all it took for Reeltown to get on the board. The rest, quite literally, was history. Reeltown scored a school record of 76 points against visiting Barbour County, rewriting the record books on most points scored in a game and largest margin of victory. The Rebels won the game 76-0.
NOTASULGA, AL
AL.com

Auburn reaches double digits recruits in 2023 with 3-star OL

Though the outlook on the 2022 season remains in question following the loss to Penn State, Auburn is picking up momentum on the recruiting trail. The Tigers landed a second recruit two days after Saturday’s game, this time picking up a three-star at a major position of need. Gernorris Wilson, an offensive lineman from Lakeland (Fla.) High, announced his commitment on Monday night.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn guard going to NBA training camp

Former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper will go to training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers later this month. While the NBA team has not announced the signing, after the Athletic reported the news on Monday, Cooper tweeted: “Let’s work. #cavs” accompanied by the praying-hands emoji. Cooper had been...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State

Auburn was handed its worst home loss since the infamous 2012 season in what was supposed to be the program’s biggest nonconference game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in six year. Auburn fell to Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions swept the home-and-home series, which started with a 28-20 win last season in State College, Penn.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts

As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.
AUBURN, AL
livability.com

3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL

There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

New Chick-fil-A to open in Prattville

Chick-fil-A will open its new North Prattville location on Thursday. Located at 2021 Fairview Ave., Chick-fil-A North Prattville will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is the ninth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Montgomery area. The restaurant is expected to...
PRATTVILLE, AL
livability.com

Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville

Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
PRATTVILLE, AL
QSR Web

Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
MONTGOMERY, AL
livability.com

Growth Fuels New Developments in Prattville, AL

Projects help meet the needs of the region, which has become a prime destination. If you want a downtown apartment in a repurposed historic cotton gin, Prattville-Autauga County has that. If your tastes run more toward a suburban house and yard in an amenity-rich master-planned neighborhood, you can have that, too.
PRATTVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wtvy.com

Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful

Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
