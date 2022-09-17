ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Indianapolis remaining home of Horizon League Basketball Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The Horizon League and the Indiana State Fair Commission announced an extension to keep Horizon League Basketball Championships in Indianapolis. The partnership has been extended through 2026. Indianapolis has hosted the semifinal and championship games of both the men’s and women’s tournaments since 2020. Indianapolis is also...
Fox 59

20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history

INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
WTHR

Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M

MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
FOX59

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. The rest of Sunday Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
WIBC.com

Take A Bite Out Of Indy’s Top Ranked Apple Orchards

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away”. As the weather is slated to cool after next week, it’s time to discover some popular apple picking spots in and around Indianapolis. As the autumnal winds blow, there are dozens of orchards in central Indiana in which you can...
WTHR

TobyMac to perform in Indianapolis in March 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac will perform in Indianapolis during his 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour. TobyMac will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on the last leg of the tour on March 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 22. The annual tour begins...
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
FOX59

1 critically hurt after stabbing, altercation Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt after an altercation led to a stabbing an a north side bar early Sunday morning. Police were called to “Kassebaum Bldg” on Guildford Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical […]
WTHR

Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her "Go Tell It On the Mountain" tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season. The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept....
WTHR

Pentatonix to perform holiday hits in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Pentatonix is bringing its Christmas-themed concert to Indianapolis this holiday season. The a cappella group's upcoming tour, titled "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!," will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Dec....
indianapolismonthly.com

Sip, Stay At Bulldog Bar & Grill

HOW MANY Butler University students and alums frequent the reborn Bulldog Bar & Grill is anyone’s guess. However, it certainly seems popular with actual, four-legged bulldogs, two of whom chilled at the eatery’s pet-friendly outdoor dining area during a recent lunchtime. The Bulldog is a revival of sorts, operating at the same 54th and College location where an establishment by the same name served as the university’s unofficial watering hole from 1974 to 1994. After a 26-year interregnum when the space was occupied by Moe & Johnny’s, the Butler name was resurrected by new owners Caroline Smith, Brian Knoderer, and John Bales. Flat-screens dominate the dining area (because it’s 2022), and the menu is ruled by burgers, pizzas, and smoked meats like pulled pork and brisket. There’s also an automated “tap wall” where patrons who purchase special bracelets can select from 48 different pours. Be advised, however, that the bracelet also keeps track of how much you’ve knocked back, and will cut you off when it feels like you’ve had enough. Though you’d think a self-serve setup like that would wind up with as much amber liquid on the floor as an Indianapolis Motor Speedway men’s room on race day, the wait staff say that guests have so far kept things pretty neat. The menu also includes some 20 handmade sauces ranging from garlic aioli to dragon’s breath (described on the menu as “Hot AF”), plus a lineup of pet treats, including a Peanut Butter Whipped Cream Cup that one of the two porch bulldogs quickly annihilated. 5380 N. College Ave., 317-377-4735.
