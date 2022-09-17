If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO