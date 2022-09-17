Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenKempton, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings
The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
No. 2 and 3 fall, and the high school football rankings get another shuffle
Another shuffle to the high school football rankings is in order. Allentown Central Catholic’s victory over Parkland and Freedom’s triumph against Nazareth cleared room within the top 3.
Breaking down Eagles’ Jalen Hurts impressive outing in 24-7 win over Vikings (PODCAST)
If you compare the current version of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the one that started last season, there is a noticeable difference in how he plays the position. Hurts displayed those changes during the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Hurts finished the game completing 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while adding two more rushing touchdowns.
As Eagles find their franchise QB, defense redeems itself in 24-7 win over Vikings
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles appear to have found their franchise quarterback after all. Jalen Hurts — who looked unstoppable from the start — had 301 total yards in the first half in a breakout game and he finished with three total touchdowns while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen
Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
Eagles-Vikings inactives: Former Vikings players’ fate for Monday night’s game decided
PHILADELPHIA – Monday night will have to feel weird for Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson. Robinson was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for two training camps, being that he was the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021. However, he was eventually released by the Vikings and added to the practice squad, allowing the Eagles to sign him after defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over after suffering a torn ACL.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ dismantling of Vikings leaves NFL wondering: Can anyone stop him?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins says he typically glances at quarterback Jalen Hurts during warm-ups to see if he can gauge Hurts’ focus and readiness. Before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Watkins noticed something different. “He was quiet when he was throwing the...
Justin Jefferson’s revenge? Not on Darius Slay’s watch, as Eagles defense shuts down Vikings | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the footballs Darius Slay took away from Justin Jefferson went to Sixers star James Harden, sitting at field level Monday night for the Eagles’ 24-7 demolition of the visiting Minnesota Vikings. The other, Slay said, would go to his young son, Darion. “Jeff is his...
Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen
If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
Here’s who Eagles elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game vs. Vikings
There are still a few hours away before the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings in their Monday night home opener, but the Eagles have made a couple of moves ahead of the game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles elevated wide receiver Britain Covey and...
Eagles defensive end who once worked construction has a new job: Hammering Vikings’ offense
PHILADELPHIA – Working for his father’s construction company, Tarron Jackson grew up to the sounds of drills driving screws into sheetrock and hammers banging in nails. The job was Jackson’s first as a teen, and he would come away with a valuable lesson that has stuck with him years later.
How can Eagles’ Darius Slay, James Bradberry try to slow down Vikings’ Justin Jefferson?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay likes to keep up with the best wide receivers across the league, watching anything he can to glean information on what makes them successful. One of the people he watches is Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. Slay watched as he made his...
Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Phillies...
First Flag festival showcases high school bands on Saturday in Easton
The First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival returns Saturday for its 48th year, according to a news release. The festival of high school marching bands is open to the public Saturday, Sept. 24, at Cottingham Stadium in Easton, according to the release from Easton Area High School instrumental music teacher Christopher Ballentine.
Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 17, 2022
Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.
Phillies vs. Braves prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves in MLB at Truist Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET. The Phillies will...
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
A Speedway In Bucks County Was The Site of NASCAR’s First Fatality 70 Years Ago This Week
The Bucks County speedway saw NASCAR's first fatal crash.Image via iStock. Seven decades ago, NASCAR saw its first fatal crash occur at a wen-known speedway that sat in the Bucks County area. Mike Sielski wrote about the infamous day for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Forum on sustainable warehouse development coming to Lafayette College
An organization that advocates for environmentally friendly building construction will host a forum Friday on warehouse development with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Green Building United will lead a series of workshops on sustainable design and construction from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Rockwell Integrated Science Center at Lafayette College in Easton.
Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area
HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton City...
