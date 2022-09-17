ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings

The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Breaking down Eagles’ Jalen Hurts impressive outing in 24-7 win over Vikings (PODCAST)

If you compare the current version of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the one that started last season, there is a noticeable difference in how he plays the position. Hurts displayed those changes during the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Hurts finished the game completing 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while adding two more rushing touchdowns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

As Eagles find their franchise QB, defense redeems itself in 24-7 win over Vikings

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles appear to have found their franchise quarterback after all. Jalen Hurts — who looked unstoppable from the start — had 301 total yards in the first half in a breakout game and he finished with three total touchdowns while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Allentown, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Allentown, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Allentown, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
Allentown, PA
Football
LehighValleyLive.com

Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen

Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles-Vikings inactives: Former Vikings players’ fate for Monday night’s game decided

PHILADELPHIA – Monday night will have to feel weird for Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson. Robinson was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for two training camps, being that he was the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021. However, he was eventually released by the Vikings and added to the practice squad, allowing the Eagles to sign him after defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over after suffering a torn ACL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Parkland#Ground Game#Catholic Church#American Football#Highschoolsports#Central Catholic
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen

If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 17, 2022

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area

HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton City...
HAZLETON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy