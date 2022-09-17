‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ who know a thing or two about mess, review ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ star details his disastrous first day on set as fans lose it over GRRM’s message about incest
You are probably itching to get into the next episode of House of the Dragon, which should be available for streaming on HBO’s platforms as of now, but before that, take a moment to get into the spirit of the Seven Kingdoms by going through some of the most noteworthy and hilarious updates over the past day, from George R.R. Martin’s interview about incest being dug up and Ser Criston Cole falling asleep on set with a pair of earphones on.
‘Meet Cute’ Review: Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Interrogate the Rom-Com
When we first see our duo at a cozy local New York City bar, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) has had her eye on Gary (Pete Davidson) for quite some time. She’s staring at him with a freneticism and urgency that bartender Phil (Kevin Corrigan) mistakes for lust (who can blame him?). When Sheila, all too-big smile and bright dress, finally sidles up to the doe-eyed loner, it seems we might be in for — what’s that — a meet cute. But this isn’t a meet; it’s all happened before. Sheila is playing a role. So is Gary. And so is perhaps every overeager...
Watch: Chilling new ‘Halloween Ends’ featurette teases the ‘final reckoning’ between Myers and Strode
As the clock continues to wind down towards the month of October, big-time production houses are rolling out exclusive content that will surely be added to watchlists and help horror fanatics celebrate the upcoming spooky season — which includes a bone-chilling new featurette for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends.
‘She-Hulk’ director says we should expect the unexpected from the remainder of the season
The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s episodic ventures have done great work in breaking the mold of what we expect from an MCU property. WandaVision set such a precedent with a masterfully original premise and a poignant commentary on grief, Moon Knight sent the franchise to some of its darkest pockets as it functionally unpacked the nuances of dissociative identity disorder, and now She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is veering off in a brand-new direction, letting its characters breathe in a sitcom-styled romp that expands the universe without putting its mortal essence at risk.
Adam Levine allegedly wants to name his new baby with wife after his misstress￼
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is being dragged through the mud after Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model and TikToker, accuses him of cheating on his wife and asking to name his unborn child after her. The shocking allegations were made public in a tell-all TikTok video in which Stroh, 23,...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy arrives as Rhaenyra and the world bids Milly Alcock farewell
The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.
Kaley Cuoco roasts Pete Davidson for showing up to movie premiere in a hoodie
Pete Davidson has been known for his very “laid back” fashion sense, but the actor took it one step further when turning up to his own movie premiere for Meet Cute – in a hoodie. The SNL star rocked up to the premiere in a white sweater, with the hood up, dark glasses, and green slacks, much to the bemusement of his co-star Kaley Cuoco.
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six preview ushers in a new cast
Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
Nicolas Cage doubles down on his desire to play an obscure Batman villain
If there’s one thing the world truly deserves that it hasn’t gotten yet, it’s Nicolas Cage chowing down on the scenery as an over-the-top comic book villain. As one of Hollywood’s most famed aficionados of the medium, the Academy Award winner has appeared in his fair share of superhero projects, but who wouldn’t love to see him go for broke and break bad?
Watch: ‘The Midnight Club’ trailer teases terminally terrifying Netflix horror series
Netflix’s resident master of the macabre, Mike Flanagan, is back with yet another horror TV series that is sure to be the highlight of the streamer’s spooky season celebrations. In the wake of The Haunting duology and Midnight Mass, the Doctor Sleep director’s latest show for the platform is about to drop in a few weeks’ time. And you can catch the first trailer for The Midnight Club above.
‘The Walking Dead’ actor getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of final season
Norman Reedus will be getting immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as the world gets ready to say goodbye to The Walking Dead November, beating the show’s former leading man Andrew Lincoln to the punch in the process. Since the departure of Lincoln as Rick...
Sleep? Not on Taylor Swift’s watch as she launches TikTok series revealing song titles
Taylor Swift is going nocturnal and living up to the title of her new studio album Midnights. Her much-hyped 10th album immediately became one of the most anticipated releases of the year when it was first announced at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28. Swift teased the title...
Avatar review – James Cameron’s laboriously silly blockbuster shows its age
As a curtain-raiser to the forthcoming sequel, unpromisingly subtitled The Way of Water – downwards? – James Cameron’s original Avatar from 2009 is being re-released. This was his folie de grandeur and vast, mystifying epic sci-fi fantasy that at the time was solemnly praised for its introduction of a new, improved immersive 3D technology. And for a while after Avatar was released, 3D ruled for all big-budget action movies. But then 3D was quietly dropped without anyone saying a word. Will the Avatar 2 be presented in 3D? Perhaps so, and perhaps that will make it the box office blockbuster that the exhibition sector is saying cinema badly needs. The advance word on its use of High Frame Rate is good.
The best uses of Hollywood’s most inconsistent trend get placed under scrutiny
Hollywood tends to jump on any bandwagon worth hitching itself to, ranging from dark and gritty reboots to YA literary adaptations, via superhero blockbusters and historical epics, to name but four. One of the most polarizing new trends to emerge in the last decade is de-aging technology, and it’s been just as inconsistent as it’s proven controversial.
London Film Fest Adds ‘Bones and All,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘No Bears’ to Lineup
The 66th BFI London Film Festival has added Billy Eichner’s Bros and the U.K. premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance, to its lineup. The festival, presented in partnership with American Express, said cannibal romance Bones and All will be screening in a special presentation at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The film tells the love story between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), “an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they embark on a thousand-mile odyssey through Reagan’s America.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After...
Early previews for ‘House of The Dragon’ have people excited for our new royal couple
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. As the hype continues for the next episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon, an early preview has fans excited for adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Ser Laenor Velaryon as the new royal couple of Westeros. And even if their marriage is political at best, it doesn’t hinder the fact that they are supportive of each other – just not in that way.
Brie Larson responds to fans sick and tired of being killed by Brie Larson
It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that Brie Larson and the internet have a very contentious relationship, with the Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart seemingly always in the midst of an online firestorm for one reason or another. Whether it’s Captain Marvel being...
Taylor Swift floors crowd with surprise performance of ‘All Too Well’ in Nashville
Taylor Swift captivated fans last night with an extended rendition of “All Too Well” at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. The 11-time Grammy Award winner was at the Ryman Auditorium to receive the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). Dressed in a shimmering black gown, the songbird wore her hair in a slick ponytail with blunt bangs and cherry red lips. She thrilled the live and streaming audience with a spellbinding ten-minute version of the track, which she played on a white acoustic Gibson guitar. Her heartfelt performance of the track soon turned into a sing-along.
Let’s hope Peter Jackson doesn’t find out how much ‘Rings of Power’ fans are loving the orcs
The Rings of Power is controversial amongst Tolkien fans for innumerable reasons, but there’s at least one aspect that seems to be getting universal approval. The first four episodes have slowly focused on orcs gradually taking over the Southlands, which it seems is destined to end up as the ruined land of Mordor.
