WTOK-TV
Second half offensive struggles puts the Golden Tigers passed UWA
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - After two weeks on the road the West Alabama Tigers finally returned home hosting Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers would open the scoring drive with a 42 yard field goal. But UWA would be quick to answer back. They would hit a 26 yard field goal to tie the game up 3-3.
WTOK-TV
Shedeur Sanders leads Jackson St. in 66-24 rout of Grambling
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for four touchdowns and Jackson State rolled to a 66-24 rout of Grambling on Saturday. It was Jackson State’s 12th-straight win against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents. Sanders connected with Dallas Daniels on a pair of touchdown passes as Jackson State (3-0,...
Sanders’s Fiery Halftime Speech Sparks Jackson State in Rout
Jackson State responded to a call to action from their coach at halftime and outscored Grambling 45–7 in the second half for their first home win over their rivals since 1999.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
WAPT
First JSU home game of 2022 season to bring big businesses and big traffic
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State's first home game of the season is expected to cause travel impacts for fans and businesses Saturday. The challenge for fans will be to get to Veterans Memorial Stadium before the festivities. JSU football fans know to park early in the rapidly-filling stadium lots...
Neshoba Democrat
Juveniles arrested with guns at Neshoba football game
Two juveniles were arrested with guns at a Neshoba Central junior high football game on Monday evening, the authorities said. Jacarey Clemons, 16, of 611 Christine Street, was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a firearm on school property and resisting arrest, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release.
WTOK-TV
We have the return of 90 degree temperatures
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting the week off just right once again. No rain at all is expected in the forecast today. It will be great day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. You will need to keep your water bottle handy though, high temperatures are near the lower 90s. Humidity is creeping back in the area, so it will feel pretty hot outside.
WTOK-TV
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl earlier today in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks...
WTOK-TV
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Mississippi man
A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old Mississippi man last seen Monday afternoon. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for Charles “Wankie” Tripplet of Shaw, Bolivar County, Mississippi. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, with low-cut black and grey...
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
WTOK-TV
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery said Friday a $10,000 Mega Millions prize on a ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron in Lauderdale County and it’s still unclaimed. If you ever bought a ticket there, you should check it. The ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
WTOK-TV
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east city limits to the west city limits. A 12-inch water line ruptured around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Crews worked to replace the line near 27th Street and 29th Avenue.
Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
WTOK-TV
Sunshine and record heat are expected this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Temperatures are starting to heat up to make us believe that we are in summer again. We had a tease of fall last week but summer is coming back for one last punch. Clear and beautiful skies will continue in our area this week, but humidity will return in the middle of the week so that we will have feel like temperatures close to 100 degrees in some places. On Thursday we are expected to tie our record high temperature and could even break it with a high temperature of 99 degrees.
WTOK-TV
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a...
WTOK-TV
Expect above average temps for the last days of summer
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A heat dome is dominating the South, and temps will be well above the average for the last few days of summer. Average highs in Meridian for this time of year should be in the upper 80s. However, Tuesday through Thursday, temps will range from the mid-upper 90s. The first day of fall is actually on Thursday, and Meridian will be dealing with record challenging heat. So, this type of weather will have many of you double checking the calendar to make sure fall actually arrived.
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
