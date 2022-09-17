Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy moving forward after heartbreaking loss
Coming off a frustrating loss on a last second ‘Hail Mary’ throw last week, Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall discussed the final minute of the game that led to that play at his Monday press conference. The Troy defense made a stop on its goal line late...
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory
Tuskegee's 700th official victory is the fourth most in Division II college football history and most among all HBCUs. The post Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Rehobeth, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Rehobeth. The Ashford High School volleyball team will have a game with Rehobeth High School on September 19, 2022, 11:30:00. The Ashford High School volleyball team will have a game with Rehobeth High School on September 19, 2022, 12:30:00.
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
livability.com
3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL
There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Bullock County Crash
A man has been killed after crashing an SUV in Bullock County. Alabama State Troopers say 38-year-old Demestrius Conway of Eufaula was driving the SUV which left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree. Investigators say Conway was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at...
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
wdhn.com
Model train expo celebrates 31 years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Steel Wheels and other model train clubs across the southeast hit the rails as they welcomed the 31st annual Model Railroad Show. Model trains big and small each with their own unique touch was showcased this weekend at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Some...
wtvy.com
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
wdhn.com
ROAD CLOSED: Dothan Road and Bridge Dept.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is reporting a road closure. Bethel Road is closed to through traffic between Broad Street and WH Graddy Road until further notice. The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is performing storm drainage replacements for an upcoming paving project in that area.
wtvy.com
Dothan McDonalds faces $13 million lawsuit
wtvy.com
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle. Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.
wdhn.com
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
wtvy.com
