In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s three-hour (!) The Bachelorette finale averaged 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down a tick week-to-week yet leading Tuesday in the demo; read recap and meet the new Bachelor. CBS’ FBI season premiere (6.5 mi/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was down a tick on both counts from its Season 4 averages yet topped Tuesday in total audience. The premieres for International (5.3 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.1 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo vs. the spinoffs’ previous averages. NBC’s The Voice (5.9 mil/0.7) matched Monday’s premiere numbers; New Amsterdam (3.2 mil/0.4) returned steady,...

TV SERIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO