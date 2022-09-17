Read full article on original website
Related
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Moscow-held Ukraine regions to vote on annexation by Russia
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine will urgently vote on annexation by Russia, separatist officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv's troops wrest back territory captured by the Kremlin's forces. Authorities in the southern Kherson region of Ukraine also announced Tuesday they would hold a vote over the same dates.
Comments / 0