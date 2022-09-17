ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Crowley spoils Fort Worth Paschal’s homecoming, remains undefeated at 4-0

By Jaylyn Ferguson, Andrew Bustos
Coming into the first week of district play, the stakes were high with the face-off against two undefeated teams, North Crowley and Fort Worth Paschal. This is the best start for North Crowley since 2005.

North Crowley head coach Ray Gates said going into this game that he and his team really didn’t look at records, but treated the game as another faceless opponent. This opponent they beat, 54-0 on Friday at Farrington Field.

North Crowley backed its coach’s words from the start as sophomore running back Cornelius Warren scored a touchdown with just 11:04 left in the first quarter. Warren would go on to score four touchdowns in the game.

Later in the first half, the North Crowley offense showed it had a couple of tricks up its sleeves, when it pulled out a flea flicker to Warren, who set up a touchdown for senior tight end receiver and 3-star Vanderbilt commit Ka’morreun Pimpton before ending the half with a 34-0 lead.

Heading into the second half, North Crowley wouldn’t let any momentum brew for Paschal, which was 3-0 for the first time since 2015, as the defense took away the ball from Paschal on its opening drive for a touchdown. This would extend their lead to 41-0.

Paschal wouldn’t be able to get anything done offensively for the rest of the night. However, it was the complete opposite for North Crowley as it marched down the field to cash in one more touchdown.

With 1:14 left in the game, Pimpton scored another touchdown. The 6-5 tight end ranks among the Top 100 Fort Worth-area players this season.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years.

