South Kent (Conn.) School four-star recruit Elmarko Jackson tells On3 he’s down to seven schools: Miami, Kansas, Texas, Notre Dame, Virginia, UCLA, and Villanova. Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound class of 2023 point guard, has taken one official visit to Miami. He’s scheduled to see Kansas this weekend, followed up by Texas the next weekend. Notre Dame will host him on October 30th and Virginia will get the fifth and final official with the date TBD.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO