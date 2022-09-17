Read full article on original website
This Home’s Potting Shed–Chic Vibe Isn’t Just Reserved for the Backyard
Between the exposed-brick kitchen walls and the knotty pine floors, Cynthia Zamaria’s most recent house in Ontario’s Port Dover was 5,000 square feet of 1800s charm. So when we learned that the designer and author of House + Flower decided to leave the place she once described to us as a “romantic dream” for an 1,800-square-foot, semidetached property closer to downtown Toronto, we knew she’d have a really good reason—and she did. “It’s where our kids’ roots are,” shares Zamaria. With her youngest, Theo (15), still in high school; her middle child, Ruby (20), often traveling back and forth between home and college; and her eldest, Ben (22), wanting to be closer to his girlfriend, downsizing in the name of location was an easy choice to make. “It’s really the people who fill a home that makes it special,” she attests.
Sherwin-Williams’s 2023 Color of the Year Is Just the Right Amount of Nostalgic
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Last year it seemed like every paint brand out there declared a verdant hue as its color for 2022, from Behr’s Breezeway to Benjamin Moore’s October Mist. And these soothing shades turned out to be everyone’s top pick (especially when it came to updating kitchen cabinets). But as we look ahead to 2023, companies like Sherwin-Williams are ready to stir things up. The brand’s next color of the year prediction? Redend Point, a light, red-toned brown. Yep, brown.
Meet Domino Editors—And Steal Our Fall Styling Secrets—At Joss & Main’s First Store Opening
A chocolate velvet sofa, mushroom-colored pillow covers, and woven walnut accent chairs are a few of our favorite things—from Joss & Main’s just-dropped Fall Edit, that is. This season’s edit, which consists of five home trends identified by the brand’s in-house style team, is all about natural materials and neutral hues.
Leanne Ford’s Wicker Pendant Lamps Are 20% Off in Crate and Barrel’s Latest Sale
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Although we wouldn’t go so far as to call a Crate & Barrel sale an uncommon occurrence, discovering a notable designer deal tucked among its discounted stock is more of a rarity. After browsing the retailer’s latest promo offering up to 40% off bedding, rugs, select poufs, and decor, along with up to 60% off clearance items, we clocked Leanne Ford’s Noon wicker pendant lamps for 20% off. After she debuted a third collection with Crate & Barrel, our obsession with the former HGTV star’s intricate but breezy fixtures intensified—especially when we learnned the designs drew inspiration from a DIY project back in Ford’s Rock the Block days. Nostalgia aside, we love that the Noon lamp is not just available in the pendant model but also in table and floor versions. Below, shop this spotlight deal and a handful of other favorites we pulled from Crate & Barrel’s latest sale selection.
