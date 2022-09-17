ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightstown, WI

cw14online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: FVL, Little Chute newcomers to the rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The regular season is more than halfway done and this week's FOX 11 Top 11 has 11 teams with 5-0 records. That will change this week with a Top 11 battle between the newcomers to the rankings, Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. Once again, Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
cw14online.com

Week 5 Overtime: Freedom rolls; FVL and Little Chute get wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Five weeks have passed in the regular season and now the conference races are getting more clear. However, some conferences just started their league schedule last week, including the North Eastern Conference. After a 23-1 non-conference start for the NEC, the conference will now finish with...
FREEDOM, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Volleyball Falls in Four Sets to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.- The SIUE volleyball team fell to Green Bay in four sets 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 16-25. Following the loss, the Cougars drop to 5-6 on the year, while the Phoenix improve to 8-5. Set 1: With the first frame tied early at four, the Phoenix used an 8-0 run to take the lead and never looked back. With Green Bay leading 14-7 SIUE used a 6-1 run close the gap within two points, but Green Bay answered with three straight points. The Phoenix went on to take the opening set, 25-18.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Fans may have been doubled charged at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, WIS–An area financial institution is warning its customers about potential duplicate charges at Lambeau Field Sunday night. In a Facebook post, Prospera Credit Union says some of its members were charged twice for credit and debit card purchases at the stadium. Prospera says it has reached out...
GREEN BAY, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Freedom, WI
Wrightstown, WI
Sports
Freedom, WI
Sports
City
Wrightstown, WI
City
Denmark, WI
10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fox Cities Marathon winners reflect on their victory

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Runners gathered from across the country to race in the 18th annual Fox Cities marathon on Sunday. The runners began their journeys to the finish line at 7 a.m. The marathon began at the UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus and ended at Riverside Park in Neenah. The first-place runner for the […]
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
GREEN BAY, WI
cw14online.com

Pentatonix bringing Christmas Spectacular tour to Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- One of the most recognized and innovative a cappella groups is bringing their holiday music to a Green Bay area stage. Pentatonix will perform at the Resch Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as part of their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour. The concert also includes "The...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
cw14online.com

The Weidner announces Green Bay Community Partners series

(WLUK) -- The Weider has announced its series of events with Green Bay Community Partners. The entertainment series provides a platform for arts and culture organizations throughout the community. Some of these events include, The Dudley Birder Chorale, the AVB Community Band, Doctors in Recital and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply

PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year

You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
ALGOMA, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fall tire collection begins Monday in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Fall tire collection for Kaukauna residents begins Monday, Sept. 19 and runs through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 on regularly scheduled garbage collection days. The Street Department will collect a maximum of four tires from each location; rims must be removed. Tires still mounted on rims will not...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open

Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.

