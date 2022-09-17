McFarland girls tennis defeats Big Foot/Williams Bay

The Spartans won three singles matches and swept doubles action in a 6-1 victory over Big Foot/Williams Bay at Big Foot High School on Thursday, September 15.

Anita Liu won No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-0) against Josie Giroux. Anna Maudlin defeated Lauren Decker (6-1, 6-2) at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Kylie Meinholdt won (6-0, 6-2) over Nicole Counter.

Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt claimed No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-0) against Keileen Weberpal and Robin Cronin. Brookelyn Robbins and Makenzie Badula won No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-0) over Hannah Grever and Kara Rees.

Mia Mistele and Stella Blau defeated Mya Gonzalez and Ryann Grunow (6-1, 6-2) at No. 3 doubles.

The lone Big Foot/Williams Bay win came at No. 1 singles with Jameson Gregory winning (3-6, 6-3, 10-5) against Laura Maudlin.