WBAY Green Bay
Which one of these is the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Who makes the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”? For a 7th year, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group are asking that question. Voting started Monday, Sept. 19. Click here to vote. There are 121 products up for your vote on...
cw14online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: FVL, Little Chute newcomers to the rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The regular season is more than halfway done and this week's FOX 11 Top 11 has 11 teams with 5-0 records. That will change this week with a Top 11 battle between the newcomers to the rankings, Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. Once again, Bay...
cw14online.com
Week 5 Overtime: Freedom rolls; FVL and Little Chute get wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Five weeks have passed in the regular season and now the conference races are getting more clear. However, some conferences just started their league schedule last week, including the North Eastern Conference. After a 23-1 non-conference start for the NEC, the conference will now finish with...
Neenah's Shattuck Stadium will host its final game
Neenah's Shattuck Stadium will host its final football game on September 20. The stadium opened on September 26, 1932, and is set to close almost exactly 90 years later.
discoverwisconsin.com
A Weekend Getaway in Calumet County
Calumet County is the ideal destination for a weekend getaway and has so much in store for you or your entire family! See what the entire county has to offer and go on the barn quilt tour, make tons of memories while having fun on the numerous farms, and enjoy amazing meals during your stay. Let’s dive into what Calumet County has in store for the perfect weekend getaway!
wiproud.com
Police get report of alligator at family park in Wisconsin, DNR says it could be a Black Caiman
KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park. The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
wearegreenbay.com
10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Appleton Fire Dept. clears W. Lawrence St. after gas leak
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department has cleared the 1500 block of Lawrence Street after working on a gas leak. Firefighters explained the department has left and the area is now open for use in an updated Facebook post. Original: ‘Active’ gas leak near W. Lawrence Street,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol participating in ‘largest’ enforcement initiative in North America
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may see an increased police presence near railroad tracks as the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an upcoming operation it will be participating...
cw14online.com
Pentatonix bringing Christmas Spectacular tour to Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- One of the most recognized and innovative a cappella groups is bringing their holiday music to a Green Bay area stage. Pentatonix will perform at the Resch Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as part of their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour. The concert also includes "The...
spmetrowire.com
Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination
Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Learn how to fish with the Kaukauna High School fishing team
KAUKAUNA — Learn the basics of fishing including casting, knot tying, and fish identification with the Kaukauna High School Fishing Team. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 24, 2022 at the 1000 Islands Enivironmental Center, 1000 Beaulieu Court,. Kaukauna,. Volunteers will be on hand to teach...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
International pyrotechnics trade group announces 2023 convention to be held in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Pyrotechnics Guild International announced Monday it plans to hold its 2023 convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The event is planned for Aug. 5-11, 2023, and organizers hope to have everything they need at the race track or at nearby Kaukauna High School. The town...
CBS 58
AMAZING VIDEO: Plymouth middle school teacher rescues great-horned owl from soccer net
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Plymouth science teacher is being called a hero after saving an owl's life, as her middle school students and fellow teachers watched. Abbie Ward, a seventh grade teacher at Riverview Middle School, is known by students and colleagues for helping animals in need. When...
CBS 58
Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
