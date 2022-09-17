ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Which one of these is the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Who makes the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”? For a 7th year, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group are asking that question. Voting started Monday, Sept. 19. Click here to vote. There are 121 products up for your vote on...
WISCONSIN STATE
cw14online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: FVL, Little Chute newcomers to the rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The regular season is more than halfway done and this week's FOX 11 Top 11 has 11 teams with 5-0 records. That will change this week with a Top 11 battle between the newcomers to the rankings, Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. Once again, Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
cw14online.com

Week 5 Overtime: Freedom rolls; FVL and Little Chute get wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Five weeks have passed in the regular season and now the conference races are getting more clear. However, some conferences just started their league schedule last week, including the North Eastern Conference. After a 23-1 non-conference start for the NEC, the conference will now finish with...
FREEDOM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kiel, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
City
Denmark, WI
City
De Pere, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
New Holstein, WI
City
Chilton, WI
City
Wrightstown, WI
City
Little Chute, WI
discoverwisconsin.com

A Weekend Getaway in Calumet County

Calumet County is the ideal destination for a weekend getaway and has so much in store for you or your entire family! See what the entire county has to offer and go on the barn quilt tour, make tons of memories while having fun on the numerous farms, and enjoy amazing meals during your stay. Let’s dive into what Calumet County has in store for the perfect weekend getaway!
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chute#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox#Weyauwega Fremont
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open

Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Appleton Fire Dept. clears W. Lawrence St. after gas leak

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department has cleared the 1500 block of Lawrence Street after working on a gas leak. Firefighters explained the department has left and the area is now open for use in an updated Facebook post. Original: ‘Active’ gas leak near W. Lawrence Street,...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cw14online.com

Pentatonix bringing Christmas Spectacular tour to Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- One of the most recognized and innovative a cappella groups is bringing their holiday music to a Green Bay area stage. Pentatonix will perform at the Resch Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as part of their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour. The concert also includes "The...
GREEN BAY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination

Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
STEVENS POINT, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Learn how to fish with the Kaukauna High School fishing team

KAUKAUNA — Learn the basics of fishing including casting, knot tying, and fish identification with the Kaukauna High School Fishing Team. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 24, 2022 at the 1000 Islands Enivironmental Center, 1000 Beaulieu Court,. Kaukauna,. Volunteers will be on hand to teach...
KAUKAUNA, WI
CBS 58

Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
GREEN BAY, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy