Hagerstown Little League celebrated at Victory Field
The Indianapolis Indians welcomed the Hagerstown Little League team to Victory Field Saturday for a celebration of their accomplishments.
insidethehall.com
IU Athletics to offer mini-series ticket packages for five men’s basketball home games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men’s basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier Classic...
thedailyhoosier.com
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse
Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
Clayton Anderson performing at Touchdown Town ahead of Colts' home opener
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana native Clayton Anderson is making a name for himself in the country music world. His new album, "Made in the USA," was released Friday, Sept. 16 and premiered on CMT. The album includes popular songs like "Indiana," "Let Me Go" and "Show Me Your Fish." After...
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Pentatonix to perform holiday hits in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Pentatonix is bringing its Christmas-themed concert to Indianapolis this holiday season. The a cappella group's upcoming tour, titled "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!," will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Dec....
TobyMac to perform in Indianapolis in March 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac will perform in Indianapolis during his 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour. TobyMac will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on the last leg of the tour on March 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 22. The annual tour begins...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate receives national award for volunteer work
Service has always been a major part of Sofia-Alexandra Colon’s life. “I have been volunteering with my family for as long as I can remember,” Colon said. “One of the many lessons that my parents taught my brother and I was to always give back to those in need and always be willing to lend a hand and be a servant leader by leading by example.”
Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills Neighborhood
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ (BAGI) Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills Neighborhood for the third and final time. People will get to tour high-end, custom homes and discover the latest in home design and technology trends. “We have an impressive list of...
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her "Go Tell It On the Mountain" tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season. The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept....
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Current Publishing
Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel
Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
readthereporter.com
The ride of a lifetime
Nickel Plate Express grants wish for Westfield man. For Westfield’s Greg Hammond, a trip on the Nickel Plate Express (NPX) railroad was much more than just a ride. Hammond, 63, who worked for a tunneling firm for much of his life, has battled leukemia since 2007 and now faces other cancer-related illness.
WIBC.com
Take A Bite Out Of Indy’s Top Ranked Apple Orchards
“An apple a day keeps the doctor away”. As the weather is slated to cool after next week, it’s time to discover some popular apple picking spots in and around Indianapolis. As the autumnal winds blow, there are dozens of orchards in central Indiana in which you can...
Rick Springfield to perform at Brown County Music Center in 2023
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Musician, actor and author Rick Springfield is coming to Nashville, Indiana, in 2023. The Grammy winner will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
USS Indianapolis project collecting stories of Hoosiers lost at sea
INDIANAPOLIS — A quest is underway right now to compile the stories of Hoosier heroes lost at sea during WWII. Project 888 is through the USS Indianapolis Legacy Organization and they need your help. They're trying to find photos and biographies of all 888 service members killed in that tragedy, who served and sacrificed.
