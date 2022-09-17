Highlights, Photos and Notes: Florida State 35, Louisville 31

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. Florida State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Playing at Cardinal Stadium for the first time of the 2022 season, Louisville was unable to get the job done thanks to a multitude of missed opportunities and mistakes, falling to Florida State in the process.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 6-17 all-time against Florida State, including a 3-7 mark in Louisville and 2-2 under Scott Satterfield.

The Cards are 5-5 vs. the Seminoles over the last 10 games, seven of which have been decided by 11 points or less.

Louisville falls to 0-2 in ACC play for the first time since 2020 when it finished with a 3-7 conference record.

The Cards' four-game winning streak against schools from Florida comes to an end, including a two-game winning streak vs. Florida State.

Louisville gained 495 yards on offense and allowed 455 yards. The Cards have outgained their opponent in 10 of their last 18 losses.

Louisville gained 252 yards on the ground for its 21st of 40 games under with at least 200 yards rushing.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 21-of-34 for 243 yards passing with one interception and one touchdown to go with 127 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He completed passes to six different receivers. Cunningham moved into a tie for second place on Louisville's career list for rushing TDs with 41, trailing only Lamar Jackson. Cunningham moved into a tie for third place on Louisville's career list for TDs scored with 41, trailing Lamar Jackson and Lenny Lyles. Cunningham had his 17th career game with at least 300 yards of total offense, tied for third most by a Louisville player. Cunningham moved into fourth place on Louisville's career list for rushing yards with 2,901 yards, trailing Lamar Jackson, Walter Peacock, and Nathan Poole. Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for passing yards with 8,686 yards. Cunningham had his ninth 100-yard rushing game, tied for eighth most in a Louisville career.

RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown to go with 4 receptions for 36 yards and another touchdown. Cooley is the first Cardinal to score rushing and receiving touchdowns in a single half since Reggie Bonnafon vs. Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.

RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for a career-high 91 yards on 17 carries.

LB Yasir Abdullah paced the Louisville defense with 8 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hurry.

DB Rance Conner had his first career interception.

K James Turner connected on his only field goal attempt to give Louisville its final lead at 31-28 in the fourth quarter. Turner moved up to seventh on Louisville's career list for points scored by kicking with 183 points.



