El Cajon, CA

City sends warning to El Cajon motels housing ‘too many’ homeless

By Zara Barker
 3 days ago

EL CAJON, Calif. — The City of El Cajon sent at least four warning notices to motels, which said they were in violation of city code and could be fined if they allow hotel vouchers to make up more than 15% of their motel rooms.

This comes after El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells claimed the county has been secretly bringing homeless people to El Cajon. The county has refuted that claim.

The motels issued warnings include Travelodge on W Main Street and SureStay Plus Hotel By Best Western.

The warning says the motels in violation of city code and say the motels need to “Cease unauthorized operation of emergency shelter. Reduce voucher use to no more than 15% of motel rooms. An emergency shelter is only allowed with an approved conditional use permit.”

The letter also discusses fines if the motels do not comply, which range from $100-$1,000 per day, per violation. The letter gave the motels a compliance date of Friday, Sept. 16 at 12:00 a.m.

“All we really want is to be treated fairly, my job is not to sue the feelings of various politicians, my job is to protect the people of El Cajon. They don’t want rampant homelessness, they don’t want El Cajon to become the dumping ground for all of San Diego County,” El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said in an interview with FOX 5 Friday.

Homeless increase sparks controversy in East County city

Wells also questioned why other cities including Del Mar and Encinitas are not seeing similar hotel voucher numbers.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Joel Anderson, who represents the second district, which includes El Cajon, said Wells’ claims aren’t true.

“Are you saying the county is not dropping off homeless in El Cajon that don’t live here already?” FOX 5’s Zara Barker asked Anderson.

He responded, “94% of the people that we place here are from East County, 69% of them are from the city of El Cajon.”

“A lot of us that are conservative feel like liberal Democrats created this problem, after they created the problem, then they want to push the problem over to one of the conservative cities to find the solution and that’s outrageous,” Wells said.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ Chair Nathan Fletcher issued a statement Friday afternoon:

“Bill Wells is a fraud. While our county government is stepping up in a bi-partisan way to clear encampments, launch new shelters and actually get people off the street, the Mayor of El Cajon would rather dishonestly grandstand. The only outcome of his tantrum will be more homeless on the streets of El Cajon. Bill Wells should spend his time justifying his proposed tax increase to bail out his poorly run city and let responsible leaders continue to work on getting people off the streets.”

Anderson stated in a press release Friday night that his office has sent a reminder to East County leaders to apply for $5 million in funding waiting on the table to address homelessness.

“According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring,” the statement read.

“Many cities have taken advantage of the first round of funding, so I wanted to make sure my cities have every opportunity to apply for this second and final round of funding,” Anderson said.

He said El Cajon has not applied for the funding.

According to Anderson’s office, El Cajon has seen a 69% increase in homelessness from 2020-2022.

Comments / 20

Rose Poscablo
3d ago

okay j o e l why did the sheriff buses bring people into the East County the sheriff buses were not on tour in El Cajon they dropped off their people from San Diego

Reply
5
Henrietta Cantrell
2d ago

Mayor Wells can't be that stupid . He doesn't know exactly what is going on in his housing community? No one is dumping off homeless people in East County. That's absurd !! No Mr. Wells they live here and have lived here for years. I think somebody outta sue the city of El Cajon. You can't go around showing biasness to anyone . Not the blacks , not the Chinese and NOT the homeless. The city of El Cajon already charges an extra city tax on people who get motel rooms without a permanent address. Now Mr. Wells wants to limit the amount of vouchers? Pathetic !! First off those vouchers are coming from either 211 or indirectly from HUD. Your city is full of homeless people. They have always been from El Cajon. It's by far better that they are in motels. Remember the trouble over on Magnolia? It will go back to that if you limit the vouchers ! Get a grip and learn about your city Mr. Wells and be careful 'cuz your walking on thin ice by openly attacking business and the voucher program..

Reply(2)
3
Rose Poscablo
3d ago

this is so sad they used these people for ponds for politics now they just dropped off 1,800 people into Arizona $7,900 into Washington is ridiculous they're using these four people not right I'm talking about the legals I see more I see more illegals working than I do regular people

Reply(3)
2
 

EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Motels#San Dieg
sdvoice.info

California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs

Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
