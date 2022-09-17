ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa shuts out Averill Park on senior night

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premier boys soccer teams in section two squared off Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa Plainsmen welcomed in the Averill Park Warriors, looking to stay undefeated on the year with a win on senior night. Shen head coach Jonathan Bain’s unit did just...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police

On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
City
Albany, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
Clifton Park, NY
Education
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Education
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Moreau, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Artist meet-and-greet set for Glens Falls mural

Over the last month, the city of Glens Falls has been splashed by new colors, and fresh animal faces. Around Centennial Circle, two full-sized wall murals have been painted on the corner of Hudson Avenue and on Warren Street, respectively. This week, city residents have a chance to meet and greet one of the artists behind the beauty.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized

The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
MALTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gun Law#Football Season#High School Football#Tow Truck#Indian#Highschoolsports#Shenendehowa#Cohoes#School
NEWS10 ABC

Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
BROADALBIN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events

The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
COHOES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NEWS10 ABC

Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SCSO responds to capsized boat on Mohawk River

Schenectady County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the Mohawk River near Schenectady County Community College for a person in a capsized rowing boat on the morning of September 17. A male, 58 was not wearing a life jacket and was found unresponsive in the water when police arrived.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hoosick Falls celebrates local centenarian artist

Hoosick Falls will be celebrating the life of Emmajane Cottrell, as the Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum on September 25, at 1 p.m. Cottrell, who turned 100 this July, settled down in Hoosick in 1944, when she married her husband, Sherman Cottrell.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy