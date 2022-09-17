Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
Shenendehowa shuts out Averill Park on senior night
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premier boys soccer teams in section two squared off Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa Plainsmen welcomed in the Averill Park Warriors, looking to stay undefeated on the year with a win on senior night. Shen head coach Jonathan Bain’s unit did just...
La Salle aims to retain Collar City Cup
The Collar City Cup will be on the line this Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week between La Salle and Troy.
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
Albany High School no longer on lockdown
Albany High School has resumed its normal operations after being placed on lockdown. School officials said the lockdown was in response to fights between students in the building.
Albany police locate missing 11-year-old
The Albany Police Department has located an 11-year-old boy, who was reporting missing Tuesday morning.
Artist meet-and-greet set for Glens Falls mural
Over the last month, the city of Glens Falls has been splashed by new colors, and fresh animal faces. Around Centennial Circle, two full-sized wall murals have been painted on the corner of Hudson Avenue and on Warren Street, respectively. This week, city residents have a chance to meet and greet one of the artists behind the beauty.
Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized
The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
Menands bike trail opened, dedicated to Ron Miller
The ribbon was cut on Menands' brand-new Ronald H. Miller Bike Trail on Sunday, connecting Broadway and Route 32 to the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail.
Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events
The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Rotterdam opts into water assistance program
Some Rotterdam residents who owe money on their water and sewer bills may be able to receive financial assistance.
5 things to know this Wednesday, September 21
Today's five things to know include an alleged gang assault and a drug bust in Warren County, and a fatal crash in Rutland, Vermont.
Bus driver woes continue for Saratoga County schools
Some school bus routes will be canceled in Saratoga County schools Tuesday, due to ongoing bus driver shortages in the Capital Region. Both Saratoga Springs City School District and Ballston Spa Central School District have announced cancellations.
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
Glens Falls block party leads to street closure
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
SCSO responds to capsized boat on Mohawk River
Schenectady County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the Mohawk River near Schenectady County Community College for a person in a capsized rowing boat on the morning of September 17. A male, 58 was not wearing a life jacket and was found unresponsive in the water when police arrived.
Albany County plans 38th-annual traffic safety show
The 38th-annual Albany County traffic safety awareness show is set for Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25 at Crossgates during normal mall hours.
Albany man accused of pointing handgun at 2 women
An Albany man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two women inside a Park Avenue apartment.
Hoosick Falls celebrates local centenarian artist
Hoosick Falls will be celebrating the life of Emmajane Cottrell, as the Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum on September 25, at 1 p.m. Cottrell, who turned 100 this July, settled down in Hoosick in 1944, when she married her husband, Sherman Cottrell.
