Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heraldcourier.com
Bright lights of Bristol: Night races rekindles energy for BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The legend of Bristol Motor Speedway was built around unpredictable storylines, compelling finishes and breakthrough performances. That was the scenario for the most recent Bristol Bash, which culminated with a throng of over 100,000 fans for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. What sort of...
heraldcourier.com
Runners to converge on Steele Creek for 31st Bristol Cross
One word of advice for those runners and spectators planning to attend the Bristol Cross on Saturday at Steele Creek Park. The 31st annual event is one of the region’s top cross country events, with more than 40 high schools and more than 30 middle school teams slated to attend, along with a bunch of elementary aged kids who want to run as well.
heraldcourier.com
Sept. 19, 1960 notable in Bristol's sports history. Derrick Hord, Darryal Wilson were both born that day
Darryal Wilson and Derrick Hord are not only two of the best athletes to ever come through Bristol, they also happen to share the same birthday. Wilson and Hord both entered the world on Sept. 19, 1960, and the two 62-year-olds are still remembered fondly in the place where they reached sports superstardom on opposite sides of State Street.
heraldcourier.com
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION
Last meeting: Virginia High 35, Lebanon 0 (Oct. 26, 2021 in Bristol, Va.) Virginia High (3-1) has reeled off three straight wins since a season-opening setback to Tazewell. The Bearcats are averaging 36.5 points and 302.8 yards of total offense per game. … Lebanon (3-1) has piled up the points too as the Pioneers are putting up 30 points per game and freshman quarterback Mike Reece has thrown six touchdown passes. … VHS senior quarterback Brody Jones leads a balanced attack for the Bearcats. Jones completed 13-of-20 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns in last season’s 35-0 win over the Pioneers. That’s the last time VHS blanked an opponent. … This is the second of four games this season against Class 1 opponents for the Class 2 Bearcats. … Virginia High’s high-scoring offense should shine once again at Harry Stuart Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
ETSU looks to eliminate mistakes, get back on winning track
Two straight Southern Conference losses have put East Tennessee State in a gigantic hole. ETSU junior receiver Einaj Carter echoes the sentiments of first-year head coach George Quarles, who feels like the Buccaneers are close to being 3-0 and not 1-2. “If you watch the film, we’re a couple of...
heraldcourier.com
TRC champs: Tennessee High sweeps Sullivan East to clinch Three Rivers
Tennessee High’s volleyball team needed some two hours and 20 minutes to defeat Sullivan East in Bluff City on Sept. 7. You wondered if the rematch would require an hour. The Vikings bolted out of the blocks and never let up in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 romp to clinch the Three Rivers Conference regular season title outright Monday night at Viking Hall.
heraldcourier.com
Local Briefs: King duo claims Conference Carolinas honors
King University volleyball players Hailee Blankenship and Katie Harless have been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Player and Specialist of the Week. Blankenship started all three matches last week for King, averaging 3.69 kills and 2.77 digs per set. She finished 48 kills earning her first conference honors. Harless is...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Golf: Castlewood, Galax, Science Hill (boys), Dobyns-Bennett (girls) win district tournaments
Castlewood 323, Rye Cove 420, Thomas Walker 422, J.I. Burton 442, Eastside 481, Twin Springs (incomplete) Castlewood – Abby Bradley 70, Jacob Lasley 71, Bailee Varney 90, Connor Robinette 92, Maddox Barnette 92, Bri Phillips 95. Rye Cove – Jon Kern 74, Dawson Kern 94, Avery Young 116, William...
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Veterans Expo to return in October
The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo will return this October following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. According to a press release from the office of Virginia State Senator Todd Pillion, the event will be held Thursday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. The event is open to any Southwest Virginia veteran and/or family member of a veteran.
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Stauffer directs Patrick Henry past Indians
Lauren Stauffer stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 17 kills, 14 digs and four blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels continued to rule the Hogoheegee District with a 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17 volleyball victory over Rural Retreat on Tuesday night. Avery Maiden (14 kills, five digs) and Sydney...
heraldcourier.com
Highway marker in Wise County will tell a tragic tale
The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition will gather in Norton, Virginia, on Saturday to dedicate a highway marker in memory of Dave Hurst, a 25-year-old African American coal miner from Alabama who was lynched in Wise County, Virginia, in the 1920s after being accused of assaulting a woman near Dunbar, Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Mentors needed to help seniors get to college
A program helping thousands of high school seniors in Tennessee navigate the college preparation and admissions process is in need of volunteers. The tnAchieves mentoring program pairs volunteers with high school seniors in their community who have applied for the Tennessee Promise scholarship and provides support during their journey to furthering their education.
heraldcourier.com
Honaker returns to Hogoheegee, Lebanon to SWD as part of VHSL realignment
The Honaker Tigers travel to Grundy on Friday night for a marquee football game with Black Diamond District championship implications. The pursuit of that league title will also have some historical significance. “Winning the district is a goal that we made at the beginning of the season,” said Honaker coach...
heraldcourier.com
UVA Wise honors Sandra Jones
The Rev. Sandra Jones always longed to be a pastor’s wife. “I knew the calling to be a pastor was hot and heavy on me, but I didn’t want it,” Jones said. “But it didn’t work out the way I planned.”. The retired University of...
heraldcourier.com
Hart, Jessee lead Honaker past Panthers
Riley Hart and Kate Jessee each slammed down seven kills as Honaker won a Black Diamond District volleyball match for the second straight night, taking a 25-19, 25-14, 25-13 triumph over Twin Valley on Wednesday. Emma Ray’s 11 assists and Kalli Miller’s 10 digs were also key for the first-place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP : Double-double by Moss leads Marion past Warriors
Ella Moss filled up the scoresheets on Monday night, tallying 13 kills, 11 digs, nine service points, three assists and two blocks to lead Marion to a 25-17, 28-26, 17-25, 25-15 non-district volleyball win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Monday night. Aubree Whitt added nine service points, seven digs...
heraldcourier.com
Camp helps kids work through grief after the loss of a loved one
A one-day camp with the goal of helping children and teenagers learn how to work through the grieving process for a lost loved one will take place for the first time since the pandemic this Saturday. Operated by Ballad Health Hospice, Camp Firefly is free and will take at Warrior’s...
heraldcourier.com
Records show city paid premium price for rec building
A property purchased by Bristol, Tennessee, last month for $1.4 million was sold in 2020 for $250,000, county records show. City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the Tri-Cities Sportsplex property at 515 Melrose St. in a called meeting last month in order to provide a place for recreation programming, tournament play and gym space. The 33,000+ square foot facility, which was renovated in 2013, houses two basketball courts upstairs and a batting cage downstairs.
Comments / 0