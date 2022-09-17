There is a new hotel possibly coming to the Las Vegas strip. The new resort is planned for the corner of Polaris Avenue and Quail Avenue, just south of Allegiant Stadium. News3lv reported that the new project will be called Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development is the company behind the project. The hotel is being described as a full-service hotel and day spa that will also offer a restaurant, ballroom and convention hall. The top floor will have a rooftop bar complete with kitchen and terrace. The hotel will have 19 floors with 340 rooms and four floors of parking. The project is well-planned in its location. It will cater to guests that are in town specifically to attend an event at the stadium. So concert or event-goers will not have to cross the freeway to the strip to enjoy the typical Vegas amenities.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO