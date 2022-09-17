Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
963kklz.com
New Resort Coming To Strip Near Allegiant Stadium
There is a new hotel possibly coming to the Las Vegas strip. The new resort is planned for the corner of Polaris Avenue and Quail Avenue, just south of Allegiant Stadium. News3lv reported that the new project will be called Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development is the company behind the project. The hotel is being described as a full-service hotel and day spa that will also offer a restaurant, ballroom and convention hall. The top floor will have a rooftop bar complete with kitchen and terrace. The hotel will have 19 floors with 340 rooms and four floors of parking. The project is well-planned in its location. It will cater to guests that are in town specifically to attend an event at the stadium. So concert or event-goers will not have to cross the freeway to the strip to enjoy the typical Vegas amenities.
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas tutoring academy offers coding classes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local tutoring facility shows how important it is to learn about digital literacy. New East West Academy is now offering coding classes, in addition to the many tutoring subjects available. “This gives you a logical thinking process, how the computer thinks how we think with...
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive
In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
nevadabusiness.com
Betson Enterprises to Open State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center in Las Vegas
Betson Enterprises will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts, and gaming monitors.
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Stephen Pearcy is going to rock Las Vegas
They sold more than 20 million albums. They filled arenas. They performed thousands of concerts over the course of the last few decades. And they appeared in a GEICO commercial. Ratt, a pioneer of the early ’80s Sunset Strip rock scene, can officially say they’ve done it all, and founder, songwriter and lead singer Stephen Pearcy is just getting started.
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
bodyshopbusiness.com
SEMA Show Concludes with Expanded After-Party
After the SEMA Show concludes, the iconic cars and trucks from the business-to-business event will emerge from the Las Vegas Convention Center and make their way to SEMA Ignited — the official SEMA Show after-party where consumers will have their first chance to see the one-of-a-kind vehicles that debuted at the world’s premier automotive trade gathering earlier that week. Taking place at the convention center’s West Hall Parking Lot from 3-10 p.m. PST on Friday, Nov. 4, SEMA Ignited is a combination of a car show, parade, music, food, entertainment and exhibitions all rolled into what becomes the ultimate automotive celebration.
