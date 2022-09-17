August 22, 2007 was show #1 of many to come. It was the first time Ethan and I would do a radio show together on the Home of Rock and Roll, I-95. It's been over 15 years since that show took place, and a lot has happened since then. We've had thousands of guests, broadcast from exotic locations, we laughed, we cried and we fought. More important than all of that, we've made tons of friends. Other shows call these people "their listeners" but Ethan and I made friends, and a lot of them.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO