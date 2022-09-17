ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT

The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Stamford’s new So Fresh Doughnut Co. makes mini donuts you don’t have to share

STAMFORD — The inspiration for Stamford’s So Fresh Doughnut Co. came from an unlikely place: an office break room. Stanley Wadolowski and his girlfriend Lori Abad have both worked in corporate settings and each noticed how common it was for workers to take half of a donut, as opposed to the entire thing, whenever a coworker brought some to the office.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning

DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
DARIEN, CT
i95 ROCK

A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury

There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
WATERBURY, CT
Sports Radio 940

The Ethan + Lou Show 15-Year Anniversary Party Comes to Brookfield

August 22, 2007 was show #1 of many to come. It was the first time Ethan and I would do a radio show together on the Home of Rock and Roll, I-95. It's been over 15 years since that show took place, and a lot has happened since then. We've had thousands of guests, broadcast from exotic locations, we laughed, we cried and we fought. More important than all of that, we've made tons of friends. Other shows call these people "their listeners" but Ethan and I made friends, and a lot of them.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

New ETA on Yankee Doodle sidewalk: April 2023

NORWALK, Conn. — Pedestrians are still waiting for the Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk to reopen. The sidewalk closed in mid-2020, according to Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Chairman Tanner Thompson. Although Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers said he’d been told it would reopen in July, that didn’t happen. The new estimate is April.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
Scribe

255 Ellsworth Street

Spacious Three Bedroom, 2nd floor, hardwood floors, h/w includ. - Second floor three bedroom. Spacious rooms of approximately equal size. Large living room, open floor plan concept. Kitchen has dining nook. New kitchen in 2021. Large open living room and eat in kitchen with three spacious bedrooms off main space....
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
HAMDEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Cannabis; fundraiser for fire victim; Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Virtual town hall on proposed Cannabis ordinance scheduled for Monday. Norwalk’s proposed Cannabis ordinance will be the focus of a virtual town hall scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. It’s an opportunity for the community to hear from subject matter experts and ask questions about the proposed ordinance, which will permit the retail sale of cannabis, in advance of the Ordinance Committee’s public hearing the next day.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

