The Atlantic Coast Conference is relocating its headquarters but remaining in its home state of North Carolina. The league announced it would move its offices from Greensboro to downtown Charlotte in 2023. The league was founded in Greensboro in 1953. Commissioner Jim Phillips had been discussing the possibility since last year after taking over for the retiring John Swofford. Phillips said last October that the ACC’s school presidents and chancellors had inquired about the future of the league’s headquarters during his interview process.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO