La Salle aims to retain Collar City Cup
The Collar City Cup will be on the line this Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week between La Salle and Troy.
Shenendehowa shuts out Averill Park on senior night
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premier boys soccer teams in section two squared off Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa Plainsmen welcomed in the Averill Park Warriors, looking to stay undefeated on the year with a win on senior night. Shen head coach Jonathan Bain’s unit did just...
Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
Columbia High graduate Kevin Smith hits for cycle last Saturday
Columbia High School graduate Kevin Smith hit for the cycle last Saturday for the Las Vegas Aviators, the Oakland Athletics triple A affiliate. The short stop finished a perfect 5-5 with two home runs, three runs batted in, and five runs scored in Las Vegas' 12-11 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers.
Artist meet-and-greet set for Glens Falls mural
Over the last month, the city of Glens Falls has been splashed by new colors, and fresh animal faces. Around Centennial Circle, two full-sized wall murals have been painted on the corner of Hudson Avenue and on Warren Street, respectively. This week, city residents have a chance to meet and greet one of the artists behind the beauty.
Delmar native named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Harvard Football senior, and Delmar native, Max Jones has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team, the organization announced Monday.
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events
The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Menands bike trail opened, dedicated to Ron Miller
The ribbon was cut on Menands' brand-new Ronald H. Miller Bike Trail on Sunday, connecting Broadway and Route 32 to the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail.
SPAC releases fall and holiday season series
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced its 2022 fall and holiday season series, which will be held in the Spa Little Theatre.
Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized
The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
Hoosick Falls celebrates local centenarian artist
Hoosick Falls will be celebrating the life of Emmajane Cottrell, as the Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum on September 25, at 1 p.m. Cottrell, who turned 100 this July, settled down in Hoosick in 1944, when she married her husband, Sherman Cottrell.
Off the Beaten Path: Kristy’s Barn
SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall fun is in full swing at Kristy’s Barn! The farm was established in 1910 and three generations later, it’s still in the family. Owned by Kris and Ken Johnson, Kristy’s Barn puts an emphasis on using green farming practices and creating a family-friendly environment. Right now on the farm, you […]
Glens Falls block party leads to street closure
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga
Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
Twelfth Great Adirondack Moose Festival approaches
The twelfth Annual Great Adirondack Moose Festival (GAMF) is approaching. This event holds moose-themed activities for all ages
Albany High School no longer on lockdown
Albany High School has resumed its normal operations after being placed on lockdown. School officials said the lockdown was in response to fights between students in the building.
Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
Saratoga County Christmas tree farm celebrating 80 years
Bob's Trees, a tree farm located between the Galway, Charlton, and Hagaman communities, is celebrating its 80th year in business. To mark the occasion, Bob's Trees is holding a Fall Festival.
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
