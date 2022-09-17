ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville

Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
News4Jax.com

Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows. The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
News4Jax.com

Clay County local races

All but one Clay County elective office -- county commission and school board seats and a county judge -- were decided in the August primary when one candidate received more than 50% of the vote. The only county government position on the ballot in November is Clay County Commission, District...
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph with higher gusts. The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast...
News4Jax.com

Body found at Southside dog park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
News4Jax.com

Showers ending, more dry air on the way

A coastal shower will again be possible overnight, but the majority of the area will stay dry. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Even more dry air is on the way for Tuesday. A few scattered showers are expected, with the best chance for activity south of Jacksonville. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.
Jacksonville Daily Record

HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth

Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
First Coast News

Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
News4Jax.com

A night in photos: 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards were held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Andrew. A Robinson, Jr. Theater on the University of North Florida Campus. The event began with a red carpet welcome, followed by a pre-gala party before the winners in the seven categories were announced along with spectacular live music performances.
Action News Jax

National cheeseburger day!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
