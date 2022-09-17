Read full article on original website
Lake City, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Lake City. The St. Francis Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Columbia High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
thejaxsonmag.com
The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville
Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
Action News Jax
‘Every dollar counts’: Players golf for a cause at Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament
The Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament kicked off Monday morning. Players took part in 18 holes of golf at The Golf Club at South Hampton, all for a cause. St. Michael’s Soldiers and North Florida Junior Golf Foundation are the two charities that will benefit. Jim Signorile...
News4Jax.com
Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows. The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools high school student arrested at football game Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Duval County Public Schools said in an email to students' families. Police found the drugs and firearm in a car after Friday's football game, police said. "It is troubling...
News4Jax.com
Clay County local races
All but one Clay County elective office -- county commission and school board seats and a county judge -- were decided in the August primary when one candidate received more than 50% of the vote. The only county government position on the ballot in November is Clay County Commission, District...
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph with higher gusts. The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast...
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, Middleburg
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. Two new road projects are starting soon in Clay County, one in Fleming Island and another in Middleburg.
First Coast News
Body found on Jacksonville's Northside
A body was found in a retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside. No foul play is suspected.
News4Jax.com
Body found at Southside dog park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
News4Jax.com
Showers ending, more dry air on the way
A coastal shower will again be possible overnight, but the majority of the area will stay dry. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Even more dry air is on the way for Tuesday. A few scattered showers are expected, with the best chance for activity south of Jacksonville. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Aventador | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Action News Jax
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau firefighter union prez leads money race for Fernandina Beach Commission seat
Ayscue has raised $10K so far for the Seat 5 campaign, narrowly outpacing Genece Minshew. Darron Ayscue wasn’t the first candidate in the race for the Fernandina Beach City Commission seat vacated by Vice Mayor Len Kreger, but he does lead the money race, if only slightly. Ayscue has...
Jacksonville Daily Record
HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth
Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
First Coast News
Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
News4Jax.com
A night in photos: 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards were held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Andrew. A Robinson, Jr. Theater on the University of North Florida Campus. The event began with a red carpet welcome, followed by a pre-gala party before the winners in the seven categories were announced along with spectacular live music performances.
Action News Jax
National cheeseburger day!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
