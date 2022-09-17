ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey, NC

Nash Central hangs on to clip Firebirds' wings

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwzNG_0hz6XS7900

Javaris Jones’ interception in the closing seconds sealed a 21-19 victory by Nash Central over Southern Nash in the Big East 2A/3A Conference opener for both teams Friday night in Bailey.

Jones’ 85-yard kickoff return to open the game put the Bulldogs (1-0, 3-1) up 7-0 just 14 seconds in.

The Firebirds (0-1, 4-1) answered with a 16-yard TD run from Tralon Mitchell with 6:43 left in the first quarter. The extra point was no good, leaving the score 7-6.

Southern Nash recovered a Nash Central fumble and then took a 12-7 lead two plays later on a 20-yard run by Mitchell with 6:32 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs responded with a 75-yard run by James Rodgers with six minutes remaining in the quarter. John William Bulluck’s second PAT made it 14-12.

Rodgers’ second score, a 16-yard TD run, and Bulluck’s extra point with 10:28 left in the second quarter gave Nash Central a 21-12 edge, where it stood until halftime.

The Firebirds cut the deficit to two with 6:22 left in the game on a 14-yard run by Thomas Copeland, and Charlotte Benson kicked the extra point.

Southern Nash turned the ball over twice in the last four minutes – the first on a fumble at the Bulldogs 24-yard line, and then later when Jones leaped for the game-sealing interception with 5.7 seconds remaining.

In other games involving Nash and Edgecombe county schools, Rocky Mount fell to Bunn 13-7; John Paul II Catholic outscored Rocky Mount Academy 48-24; SouthWest Edgecombe fell 30-14 to Farmville Central; Tarbor eased past Perquimans 48-20, Rocky Mount Prep remained winless and scoreless after a 72-0 loss at Northampton County and North Edgecombe defeated Wilson Prep 33-13.

Further details will be available in the Tuesday print edition of the Rocky Mount Telegram and at www.rockymounttelegram.com.

Axios Raleigh

9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh

We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
GREENVILLE, NC
