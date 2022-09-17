Nash Central hangs on to clip Firebirds' wings

Javaris Jones’ interception in the closing seconds sealed a 21-19 victory by Nash Central over Southern Nash in the Big East 2A/3A Conference opener for both teams Friday night in Bailey.

Jones’ 85-yard kickoff return to open the game put the Bulldogs (1-0, 3-1) up 7-0 just 14 seconds in.

The Firebirds (0-1, 4-1) answered with a 16-yard TD run from Tralon Mitchell with 6:43 left in the first quarter. The extra point was no good, leaving the score 7-6.

Southern Nash recovered a Nash Central fumble and then took a 12-7 lead two plays later on a 20-yard run by Mitchell with 6:32 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs responded with a 75-yard run by James Rodgers with six minutes remaining in the quarter. John William Bulluck’s second PAT made it 14-12.

Rodgers’ second score, a 16-yard TD run, and Bulluck’s extra point with 10:28 left in the second quarter gave Nash Central a 21-12 edge, where it stood until halftime.

The Firebirds cut the deficit to two with 6:22 left in the game on a 14-yard run by Thomas Copeland, and Charlotte Benson kicked the extra point.

Southern Nash turned the ball over twice in the last four minutes – the first on a fumble at the Bulldogs 24-yard line, and then later when Jones leaped for the game-sealing interception with 5.7 seconds remaining.

In other games involving Nash and Edgecombe county schools, Rocky Mount fell to Bunn 13-7; John Paul II Catholic outscored Rocky Mount Academy 48-24; SouthWest Edgecombe fell 30-14 to Farmville Central; Tarbor eased past Perquimans 48-20, Rocky Mount Prep remained winless and scoreless after a 72-0 loss at Northampton County and North Edgecombe defeated Wilson Prep 33-13.

Further details will be available in the Tuesday print edition of the Rocky Mount Telegram and at www.rockymounttelegram.com.