weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Northern Gila County Strong thunderstorms will impact areas near Young and Forest Lakes through 115 PM MST At 1243 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haigler Creek, or 15 miles southwest of Forest Lakes, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, winds up to 40 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rainfall may result in ponding and minor flooding. Locations impacted include Forest Lakes, Haigler Creek, Young, Christopher Creek, Kohls Ranch, Hunter Creek, Forest Road 169 Campground, Bear Flat, Upper Tonto Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Forest Road 195 Campground, Rim Campground, Woods Canyon Lake Campground, Crook Campground, Chevelon Crossing Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Knoll Lake Campground, Spillway Campground and Airplane Flat Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 300 and 311. State Route 260 between mile markers 265 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should move all property inland from the beach. People should stay away from high surf. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 25 to 40 mph will develop late tonight and Wednesday, with the strongest winds Wednesday afternoon. This will cause high surf Wednesday into Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Green, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Green; Lafayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Lafayette, Green and southwestern Rock Counties through 345 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blanchardville, or 13 miles northeast of Darlington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, Brodhead, Orfordville, Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Footville, Newark, Wiota, Magnolia, South Wayne, Lamont, Browntown, Hanover, Juda, Avon, Jordan Center, Yellowstone Lake St Park and Woodford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Manatee, Hardee, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Manatee; Hardee; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hardee, northeastern Manatee, southwestern Polk and southeastern Hillsborough Counties through 530 PM EDT At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lakewood Ranch, or 7 miles east of Bradenton. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton, Bradley Junction, Lake Manatee State Park, Duette, Fort Green and Fort Lonesome. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through 8 PM AST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Upper Gila River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Grant County through 215 PM MDT At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Redrock. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Redrock and Gila Middle Box. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Otero. * WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Otero County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Redrock and Gila Middle Box. This includes the following streams and drainages Gila River, Mangas Creek and Ash Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTY At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clinton, or near South Beloit, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Janesville, Beloit, Clinton, Tiffany, Hanover, Foxhollow, Shopiere and Afton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Arizona Strip and Short Creek. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep moisture in place will allow any thunderstorms to produce heavy rain in a short amount of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Northern Gila County, White Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Gila County; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona, northeast Arizona and west central Arizona, including the following areas, in east central Arizona, Northern Gila County. In northeast Arizona, the White Mountains. In west central Arizona, Yavapai County Mountains and Yavapai County Valleys and Basins. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep moisture will interact with a low pressure system west of the state to bring a threat of occasional showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Shiawassee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Shiawassee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Shiawassee, Livingston and Genesee Counties through 530 PM EDT At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Millington to near Owosso to near Lansing. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Durand, Otisville, Bancroft and Otter Lake around 500 PM EDT. Byron and Gaines around 505 PM EDT. Cohoctah and Oak Grove around 510 PM EDT. Howell around 515 PM EDT. Hartland and Gregory around 520 PM EDT. Brighton around 525 PM EDT. South Lyon around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Atlas, Plainfield, Rankin, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Argentine, Conway Township, Pinckney State Recreation Area, Genesee, Vernon and Parkers Corners. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for South Central Mountains, Southwest Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 16:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
Flood Watch issued for San Francisco River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 16:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Francisco River Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central New Mexico, including the following area, San Francisco River Valley. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
