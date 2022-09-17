Read full article on original website
OU football: Wanya Morris' off-field issue a 'learning period', DaShaun White's targeting penalty an 'easy fix'
After an off-field issue forced Wanya Morris to miss Oklahoma’s first two games, he returned for the third drive of the Sooners’ contest against Nebraska last Saturday. Last season, the former five-star recruit who transferred from Tennessee played in just six games as a backup. Now, he says he has matured and is ready to contribute as OU’s starting right tackle.
OU football's win contributes to Nebraska's recent fall, but 'tradition' reigns supreme in Sooners-Cornhuskers rivalry
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two loyal Nebraska fans since the 1960s paused as they made their way through the Cornhuskers’ Memorial Stadium after Oklahoma had for the 48th time in series history asserted its dominance over their beloved team Saturday. James Leffler, and his son, Don, haven’t missed a...
OU football: Brent Venables' Sooners establish an 'identity' while leaving 'thumbprints' on Nebraska in historic rout
LINCOLN, Neb. — Brent Venables made a bold declaration as he stood on Tom Osborne Field Saturday, less than one hour from Oklahoma’s matchup with scuffling Nebraska. “Make no mistake, when we leave today, we’re gonna have our thumbprint as a program all over this place, good or bad,” he said. “And the beauty of it all is that our guys get to make those decisions. It’s a choice on what they want to be about.”
OU Board of Regents approves establishment of Romanoff Center for Russian Studies
The OU Board of Regents approved a $2 million gift to establish the Romanoff Center for Russian Studies on the Norman campus during its Thursday meeting. The center will be the only academic entity named after the Romanoff family in the United States and will focus on the interdisciplinary study of the Russian Federation, the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, according to an OU News press release.
