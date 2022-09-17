Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders sweep Stewarts Creek
The Coffee County Lady Raiders went on the road and took care of a solid Stewarts Creek team 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23 Monday night. Senior Anna Johnson and junior Kurry Neel each served up 4 aces for the Lady Raiders and Neel pitched in 9 kills to lead the way at the net. Junior Zowee Dillard mashed 8 kills and added 3 digs.
thunder1320.com
100 YEARS OF FOOTBALL: First place Raiders to welcome alumni football, cheerleaders Friday night
When the Region 3-6A leading Red Raider football team welcomes Spring Hill to Manchester Friday night (Sept. 23) there will be plenty of extra curricular festivities. As the 100 Years of Red Raider football celebration continues, Friday will be alumni night. All Red Raider football alumni are encouraged to attend and be honored on the field during pregame festivities at approximately 6:30 p.m. (Details on exact pregame schedule will be available later this week). Approximately 150 former players have signed up for the event. Click here to sign up. The first 200 will receive free alumni t-shirts thanks to Coffee County Bank and the Coffee County Quarterback Club. Click here to sign up.
thunder1320.com
Lady Raiders go 2-2 at Dream for Weave Southern Slam
Coffee County Central volleyball welcomed 15 other teams to Manchester for the Dream for Weave Southern Slam Tournament Saturday. The Lady Raiders went 2-2 on the day Saturday, going 2-1 in pool play and falling in their first tournament game in the afternoon. They are now 12-11 on the year with a busy week ahead. The Lady Raiders will be at Stewarts Creek Monday for a non-district match before welcoming Tullahoma in non-district play Wednesday and hosting their final district match of the season when Warren County comes to town Thursday – which will be alumni night and senior night.
thunder1320.com
Road repair on the Square September 20-21
The City of Manchester Public Works Department will be doing road repair work on the square today and Wednesday at the following four intersections:. West Fort St and North Irwin St. West Main St and South Spring St. Hillsboro Hwy. and North Irwin St. East High St and North Spring...
thunder1320.com
Donna Gail Martin
Donna Gail Martin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 67. Donna was born in Lebanon to the late Andrew Dudley Martin, Sr. and Kathleen Morse Martin. She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1973, where she was class historian and was also voted the wittiest in her class. She then went on to graduate from Tennessee Tech with her B.S. in Music Education, followed by two graduate degrees from MTSU; her Master’s in Education Administration and Supervision, and an Education Specialist in Curriculum and Development. After graduating, Donna managed several retail music stores both locally, and in Atlanta. She performed in over 80 comedy clubs across the southeast, where she met many celebrities such as Kenny Rogers, Robin Williams, and Tina Turner. She was also a staff writer for Daniel Whitney- AKA “Larry the Cable Guy”. Donna then began teaching instrumental music, choral music, music theory, and music history for the Tullahoma City School System- her home for the next 30 years. Her show choir and concert choirs were always champion groups that earned many awards and accolades at the mid-state and state levels. She said at one point that her “choirs could sing so beautifully, that conducting them felt like the breath of God”. After her retirement, Donna served as the president of the Coffee County Retired Teachers Association, and was a motivational speaker at state and regional conferences. She enjoyed playing golf with friends, and was legendary for her proficiency with her “toe-wedge”! She was an animal activist who rescued many dogs over the years, with a special fondness for formerly abused beagles. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mu Phi Epsilon Professional Music Sorority, and the National Education Association. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda “Fluff” Sherrill. She is survived by one brother, Andrew Martin, Jr; and one sister, Joyce Strickland; one nephew, Jeff (Kim) Strickland; and several cousins. Visitation for Ms. Martin will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, September 20th at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, Donna requested that donations in lieu of flowers be made to either the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, or Faith Lutheran Church Music Department. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunder1320.com
Leland Leon Anderson
Mr. Leland Leon Anderson, age 71, of Bell Buckle, passed away September 18, 2022. A memorial service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel. Brother Rob McKamey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Leon was born June 16, 1951, to...
