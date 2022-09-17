Donna Gail Martin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 67. Donna was born in Lebanon to the late Andrew Dudley Martin, Sr. and Kathleen Morse Martin. She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1973, where she was class historian and was also voted the wittiest in her class. She then went on to graduate from Tennessee Tech with her B.S. in Music Education, followed by two graduate degrees from MTSU; her Master’s in Education Administration and Supervision, and an Education Specialist in Curriculum and Development. After graduating, Donna managed several retail music stores both locally, and in Atlanta. She performed in over 80 comedy clubs across the southeast, where she met many celebrities such as Kenny Rogers, Robin Williams, and Tina Turner. She was also a staff writer for Daniel Whitney- AKA “Larry the Cable Guy”. Donna then began teaching instrumental music, choral music, music theory, and music history for the Tullahoma City School System- her home for the next 30 years. Her show choir and concert choirs were always champion groups that earned many awards and accolades at the mid-state and state levels. She said at one point that her “choirs could sing so beautifully, that conducting them felt like the breath of God”. After her retirement, Donna served as the president of the Coffee County Retired Teachers Association, and was a motivational speaker at state and regional conferences. She enjoyed playing golf with friends, and was legendary for her proficiency with her “toe-wedge”! She was an animal activist who rescued many dogs over the years, with a special fondness for formerly abused beagles. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mu Phi Epsilon Professional Music Sorority, and the National Education Association. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda “Fluff” Sherrill. She is survived by one brother, Andrew Martin, Jr; and one sister, Joyce Strickland; one nephew, Jeff (Kim) Strickland; and several cousins. Visitation for Ms. Martin will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, September 20th at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, Donna requested that donations in lieu of flowers be made to either the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, or Faith Lutheran Church Music Department. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO