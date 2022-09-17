Read full article on original website
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hopes LeBron James Retires With L.A.
It sure doesn't seem like the 18-time All-Star's long-term priority is remaining a Laker.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
Isaiah Thomas Disputes Report That He Worked Out For This Team
Former NBA All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas disputed a report from HoopsHype that he worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Knicks Sign Lakers Ex Svi Mykhailuk to Deal; Can He Make The Team?
Mykhailuk played for most recently for the Toronto Raptors. But can he find a home in the Big Apple?
