Prep Football: Greenbrier East falls at Stuarts Draft

File Photo by Tina Laney

Stuarts Draft, Va. – The Greenbrier East offense was bottled up Friday night, falling 14-3 at Stuarts Draft, Va.

A week after accumulating almost 350 yards of total offense, all-state running back Ian Cline was held 62 yards total in the loss.

Da’Shea Smith paced Stuarts Draft with a 237-yard rushing performance, scoring both touchdowns.

East’s lone score came via a 38-yard field goal from Noah Dotson.

Individual Statistics

Rushing – GE: Ian Cline 16-36, Monquelle Davis 9-34, Lucas McCallister 1-0; SD: Ryan Ramsey 2-3, Landon Gruber 1-4, Izaiyah Bell 1-(minus-5), Da’Shea Smith 23-237-2, Tray Thompson 18-115

Passing – GE: Monquelle Davis 4-9-0-1, Gavin Bennett 1-1-(minus 8)-0-0; SD: Gruber 0-2-0-0-0

Receiving – GE: Lucas McCallister 3-30, Ian Cline 1-26, Jake Pate 1-33; NA