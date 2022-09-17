ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending

KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Breaking and updated: Accidental shooting leaves two with non-life-threatening injuries, causes lockdowns of six Kingsport schools

KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called "non-life-threatening" injuries. Initially reported as an "alleged shooting incident," the shooting resulted in six Kingsport City Schools...
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
WCSO hosts child safety seat check-up

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday

NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road

NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Story slam returns live for first time in two years

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee

Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions

ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Gas prices decline

KINGSPORT — Gas prices in the Model City continue to fall, with some stations selling regular unleaded for less than $3 per gallon on Monday.
BMA investing where it matters most — the library

I was delighted to read the article on Sept. 12 indicating the Kingsport BMA appears supportive of using federal funds to support a renovation of the Kingsport Public Library. The Kingsport Library's creative and dedicated staff have worked hard within the constraints of their current space to provide incredible programming and resources to an engaged community, and this renovation will allow them to expand the impact and reach of those experiences to even more people.
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt

When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
