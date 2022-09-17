Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Kingsport Times-News
Breaking and updated: Accidental shooting leaves two with non-life-threatening injuries, causes lockdowns of six Kingsport schools
KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called "non-life-threatening" injuries. Initially reported as an "alleged shooting incident," the shooting resulted in six Kingsport City Schools...
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elects Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
Kingsport Times-News
WCSO hosts child safety seat check-up
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
Kingsport Times-News
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Kingsport Times-News
Exhibit chronicles Johnny Cash's legendary visit to Folsom Prison
BRISTOL, Va. — “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.”. Tennessee Three guitarist Luther Perkins follows with the first licks of “Folsom Prison Blues.” Cheers immediately erupt as Cash sings of a place where “time keeps dragging on.”
Kingsport Times-News
Story slam returns live for first time in two years
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
Kingsport Times-News
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee
Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
Kingsport Times-News
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Sept. 18-24)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
Kingsport Times-News
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
The Kingsport Chamber announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Va.
Kingsport Times-News
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Kingsport Times-News
Gas prices decline
KINGSPORT — Gas prices in the Model City continue to fall, with some stations selling regular unleaded for less than $3 per gallon on Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
BMA investing where it matters most — the library
I was delighted to read the article on Sept. 12 indicating the Kingsport BMA appears supportive of using federal funds to support a renovation of the Kingsport Public Library. The Kingsport Library's creative and dedicated staff have worked hard within the constraints of their current space to provide incredible programming and resources to an engaged community, and this renovation will allow them to expand the impact and reach of those experiences to even more people.
Kingsport Times-News
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
