I was delighted to read the article on Sept. 12 indicating the Kingsport BMA appears supportive of using federal funds to support a renovation of the Kingsport Public Library. The Kingsport Library's creative and dedicated staff have worked hard within the constraints of their current space to provide incredible programming and resources to an engaged community, and this renovation will allow them to expand the impact and reach of those experiences to even more people.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO