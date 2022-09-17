Read full article on original website
WAPT
Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
WTOK-TV
Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder
Graveside services for Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hays Cemetery, with Brother James Rickles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Tedder, age 87, of Meridian passed away on...
WAPT
First JSU home game of 2022 season to bring big businesses and big traffic
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State's first home game of the season is expected to cause travel impacts for fans and businesses Saturday. The challenge for fans will be to get to Veterans Memorial Stadium before the festivities. JSU football fans know to park early in the rapidly-filling stadium lots...
gojsutigers.com
Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors
For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
WTOK-TV
We have a relief from the 90s in sight
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We have another rain free day ahead of us, but it will be very hot this afternoon. High temperatures are increasing into the mid 90s. It will feel a lot warmer than our forecast temperature for today. Heat indices are reaching near 100 degrees. Continue to hydrate your body the heat remains over the area for the next few days.
breezynews.com
And the winner is… Kicks Picks Week 5 Winner Announced
It’s time to announce the winner of Kicks Picks Week 5!. Our winner is Ron Winters of Kosciusko. Congratulations Mr. Winters! You are the winner of a gift certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage. You too could be a winner. Just be sure...
WTOK-TV
We have the return of 90 degree temperatures
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting the week off just right once again. No rain at all is expected in the forecast today. It will be great day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. You will need to keep your water bottle handy though, high temperatures are near the lower 90s. Humidity is creeping back in the area, so it will feel pretty hot outside.
WTOK-TV
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl earlier today in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks...
WTOK-TV
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east city limits to the west city limits. A 12-inch water line ruptured around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Crews worked to replace the line near 27th Street and 29th Avenue.
WAPT
Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU
Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
WLBT
‘Every night, there is shooting:’ Stray bullet nearly kills South Jackson resident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One South Jackson resident says random shootings are destroying his property and his patience. The most recent one happened this weekend, leaving five bullet holes in his home. Eric Harper lives on Revere Street, just south of West McDowell Road. In the last six years, Harper...
WLBT
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
WTOK-TV
Expect above average temps for the last days of summer
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A heat dome is dominating the South, and temps will be well above the average for the last few days of summer. Average highs in Meridian for this time of year should be in the upper 80s. However, Tuesday through Thursday, temps will range from the mid-upper 90s. The first day of fall is actually on Thursday, and Meridian will be dealing with record challenging heat. So, this type of weather will have many of you double checking the calendar to make sure fall actually arrived.
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays
Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
WTOK-TV
Sunshine and record heat are expected this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Temperatures are starting to heat up to make us believe that we are in summer again. We had a tease of fall last week but summer is coming back for one last punch. Clear and beautiful skies will continue in our area this week, but humidity will return in the middle of the week so that we will have feel like temperatures close to 100 degrees in some places. On Thursday we are expected to tie our record high temperature and could even break it with a high temperature of 99 degrees.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_19_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mayceo Levell Campbell. Campbell is a 37-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ in height and weighs 170 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
Man injured in drive-by shooting at Waffle House on Highway 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Waffle House restaurant early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at the Waffle House on Highway 18. According to Officer Sam Brown, a 20-year-old man was shot in both legs inside a white Honda Accord. Brown said the man was asleep while […]
