FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found early Tuesday morning shot and killed inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a person shot around 12:44 a.m. in the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street, Stockton police said. When officers arrived, they found a...
KCRA.com
Police vehicle involved in crash while responding to break-in in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An officer was involved in a crash while they were responding to reports of a break-in at a store in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Power Inn Road, police said. According to the owner...
KCRA.com
Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
KCRA.com
West Sacramento team walks to support those with Huntington’s disease
Walking to support those with Huntington’s Disease — that’s the goal for this weekend’s Team Hope walk happening this weekend in West Sacramento. There’s still time to help. Lindsay Obringer with the Northern California chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America joined KCRA 3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Wet weather stalls fire growth, as more return home in Placer, El Dorado counties
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County began returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Monday for the Mosquito Fire. The Foothills area saw some rain in the area Monday into Tuesday, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire. With...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Foresthill, other Placer County communities can begin returning home
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County can begin returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for the Mosquito Fire, officials said Monday afternoon. The Foothills area saw some light rain in the area, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire.
KCRA.com
Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County
More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Amador varsity football team suspended while school investigates group chat
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The Amador High School varsity football team is off the field as the school district investigates a chat thread associated with the 30-player football team. Three staff members have also been placed on administrative leave until further notice. In a letter to parents, school district...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: More evacuations downgraded as rain covers most of the blaze on Sunday
Rain showers covered most of the Mosquito Fire area on Sunday as crews used the weather in their favor to contain flames and create stronger perimeter lines, authorities said. Firefighters are also looking forward to heavier rains in the coming days. The fire has burned at least 76,290 acres and...
KCRA.com
Visit Sacramento launches Spanish-language section for its website
Visit Sacramento has launched a Spanish-language section for its website to better promote the city. The landing page on Visit Sacramento’s website is titled “Bienvenidos a Sacramento” and its launch coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month. The site links off to other resources for things to do, places...
KCRA.com
Highway 99 carpool lane crackdown: CHP focuses on HOV lane violators
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are teaming up on Monday to crack down on drivers who use carpool lanes but shouldn't because they don't have multiple people in their car. The four-week maximum enforcement period started at 6 a.m. Officers will target a 12-mile stretch of Highway 99 between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
What to know about Watch Duty app, the citizen-directed wildfire alert system
The Watch Duty smartphone app has increasingly become a resource for people to follow real-time updates on California wildfires. Interest in the app surged this month as the Mosquito Fire has burned in El Dorado and Placer counties, data from Google Trends shows. Last week, KCRA 3’s Joseph Daniels spoke to the app’s co-founder and CEO John Clarke Mills about why the tech executive started Watch Duty and what its mission is.
KCRA.com
Sacramentans who met Queen Elizabeth II in 1983 at Sutter's Fort create memorial in her honor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On her historic trip to Northern California in 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Sutter's Fort State Historic Park. Nearly 40 years later, some of the people who helped host that visit gathered at the park to honor her memory Monday, as the queen was laid to rest in London.
KCRA.com
Northern California Tuesday rain timeline: What to expect in the Sierra and Valley
Our weather team says rain showers will hang around the Sierra on Tuesday, while the Valley has a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. The best chance of showers will be in higher elevations but rainfall rates will be lower than they were on Monday. Showers are expected in the Sierra on Wednesday.
KCRA.com
'Literacy shows them about their life': Stockton’s Chicano Research Center provides background on Latino heritage
Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and KCRA 3 is taking a closer look at the contributions of Latinos in the United States. Richard Soto is a Vietnam veteran who is on a mission to promote literacy with his one-of-a-kind library in the heart of Stockton. He says he’s...
KCRA.com
Tracking Northern California weather: What to know about Monday rain, possible thunderstorms, flash flood watch
An area of low pressure off the coast is sending in showers at times on Monday in Northern California and brings the possibilty of debris flows near the Mosquito Fire burn scar. "We are looking at some scattered showers in the forecast today, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms for...
KCRA.com
Ariel Roblin: Events like the Farm-to-Fork Festival celebrate our Northern California community
Here in the Central Valley, we're fortunate to have one of the most incredibly diverse agriculture industries in the world. Our valley feeds the world because we can farm almost anything. The Farm-to-Fork Festival brings us a free event on Capitol Mall next weekend and gives us all the perfect way to celebrate our area together as a community.
KCRA.com
This week's rain temporarily lowers the risk for wildfires, but that won't last long
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After several months of sunshine and heat, many areas in Northern California saw measurable rainfall Sunday and Monday. The steadiest rain fell in the foothills where places like Auburn and Placerville picked up more than half an inch in a 24-hour period. Several rounds of light...
KCRA.com
Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
