Sacramento, CA

Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found early Tuesday morning shot and killed inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a person shot around 12:44 a.m. in the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street, Stockton police said. When officers arrived, they found a...
STOCKTON, CA
Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County

More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Visit Sacramento launches Spanish-language section for its website

Visit Sacramento has launched a Spanish-language section for its website to better promote the city. The landing page on Visit Sacramento’s website is titled “Bienvenidos a Sacramento” and its launch coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month. The site links off to other resources for things to do, places...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Highway 99 carpool lane crackdown: CHP focuses on HOV lane violators

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are teaming up on Monday to crack down on drivers who use carpool lanes but shouldn't because they don't have multiple people in their car. The four-week maximum enforcement period started at 6 a.m. Officers will target a 12-mile stretch of Highway 99 between...
SACRAMENTO, CA
What to know about Watch Duty app, the citizen-directed wildfire alert system

The Watch Duty smartphone app has increasingly become a resource for people to follow real-time updates on California wildfires. Interest in the app surged this month as the Mosquito Fire has burned in El Dorado and Placer counties, data from Google Trends shows. Last week, KCRA 3’s Joseph Daniels spoke to the app’s co-founder and CEO John Clarke Mills about why the tech executive started Watch Duty and what its mission is.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
SACRAMENTO, CA

