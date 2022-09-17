Read full article on original website
American Legion Post 365 News
Vista, CA –The Vista’s American Legion Post 365 Chili Cook-Off, on Saturday, September 17th. 16 Cookers participated in the cook-off. Also at the Chili cook-off the Vista Boys and Girls Club were given 10 youth bicycles generously donated by Bishop Fox Cyberware. About Bishop Fox Cyberware –Offensive Security-Bishop...
thevistapress.com
Vista Boys & Girls First Annual Night Out
Join us for the first annual Kids Night Out! This fantastic new fundraiser will pair an adult mentor from our local community with a Club kid for the evening. Each participant will be paired with a Club member to compete in activities throughout the Club that highlight our three priority outcome areas: Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Character & Leadership. With a spooky theme you could be creating slime, dare to go through our famous haunted house, learn to play some spooky tunes in the music room, or create some festive artwork. You will get to spend the evening with your Club kid expert learning first hand about the work that your donation supports.
thevistapress.com
Vista Chamber Of Commerce News
Join Vista Chamber CEO Rachel Beld for a morning coffee at Cat & Craft Cafe. Enjoy the coffee and pastries while netweaving and making relationship-based referrals with fellow Chamber members. RSVP. Lunch & Learn – LinkedIn for Your Business with David Zumaya of My San Diego North County – September...
thevistapress.com
20th Annual Vista Viking Festival – Brian Robertson
The 20th Annual Vista Viking Festival was in full swing (or throw of an ax) this third weekend of September 2022, to much appreciation from both patrons and vendors alike. The previous physical festival was in 2019, while the last two years were on somewhat of a hiatus due to Covid-19 and were kept going online at www.VistaVikingFestival.com. Patrons could go watch online videos from their YouTube channel (Vista Viking Festival) to see musical performances, instructional videos, and much more. They even had an area for some of the merchants to sell their wares, and as awesome as that is, there’s just something to tactile window shopping that you don’t get digitally. For instance, if you happen to have forgotten your drinking horn at home, there is a plethora of engraved and plain horns you can choose from to purchase as soon as you enter. You don’t want to be caught without your drinking horn, do you? While there and around the festival, feel free to wander your eyes to the many vendors and marketeers selling their goods like Phoenix and Crow. Even the vendors themselves go shopping, like Tara Baumann from Gear Oils modeling her recently purchased headgear from Simply Bivin Designs. For the constant flow of regulars, customers, cosplayers, individuals, and families that want to connect with their ancestral genealogy, there’s plenty of leather, fur, charms, jewels, and weaponry to accommodate all walks of life.
Tacos Don Paco to Join New Oceanside Development
The Arroyo Verde Retail Development is Currently in Construction
thevistapress.com
San Marcos Chamber News
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 – 8:00 AM-9:00 AM. Enjoy coffee, great conversation, build relationships, share business tips and leads. San Marcos Chamber Coffee Connections gives businesses the chance to expand, strengthen and build stronger business relationships in the City of San Marcos. Register. TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 –11:30 AM. Join...
Peace Pies Expected to Rejoin Leucadia Community
Construction Begins on Commercial Building That Burned in 2019
kusi.com
El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
The City is investing $1.9 million in a citywide slurry seal project to resurface 120 streets this fall/winter. This will continue the City’s decade-long effort to make Vista’s roads the most well-maintained and safe for drivers. New Roundabout Coming to Vista Village Intersection. The corporation that owns Vista...
thevistapress.com
Vista Economic Development News
City and Vista Chamber of Commerce to hold 12th Annual Vista CARES Business Walk. Vista, CA -The City of Vista and the Vista Chamber of Commerce are holding the annual Vista CARES Business Walk on Thursday October 6th from 8:00am-12pm in the Vista Business Park. The kick-off event will be held at 8:00am at the Hyatt Place San Diego/Vista-Carlsbad located at 2645 S Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92081.
San Diego weekly Reader
Pacific Islander Festival, ArtWalk Carlsbad
The festival hosts Pacific Islander dignitaries, vendors, food and drinks. Processions, Miss Pacific Islander scholarship, musicians, Polynesian dancers, and San Diego Hula Academy. When: Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25, 12 pm. Where: Ski Beach, Ingraham Street and Vacation Island Road, Mission Beach. pifasandiego.com. Sunday | 25. ArtWalk Carlsbad.
Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De Barrio
Cocina De Barrio is a Mexican restaurant and tequila and mezcal bar located in Hillcrest, San Diego. They are quite well known for their brunch but also offer lunch and dinner menus. This is one of my favorite brunch spots in San Diego because not only is their presentation absolutely stunning, but the food itself is incredibly delicious!
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad Senior Center
10 – 11 a.m. In person at the Carlsbad Senior Center and available livestreaming on Zoom. Call 442-339-2650, or stop by the Carlsbad Senior Center at 799 Pine Ave. for more information. Safer Streets Together. On Aug. 23, the City of Carlsbad declared a local state of emergency for...
NBC San Diego
Mini Cabin Village Ready to Welcome Unsheltered Mothers in El Cajon Church
For months, in a back lot at Meridian Baptist Church, it was all hands on deck. Dozens of volunteers showed up every Saturday to help build mini cabins for unsheltered women and children. Some were more experienced than others. “I used a staple gun for the first time,” said one...
thevistapress.com
Planetarian Reopens With Key Upgrades at Palomar College
The college’s 142-seat Planetarium is open after two and a half years of temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and system improvements. San Marcos, CA (September, 2022) — The last time anyone watched a simulation of the night sky inside the Palomar College Planetarium was March 13, 2020, days before the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic arrived in North County.
‘Do you ever give up on someone you love?’
Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence
Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
Family seeking more volunteers in search for missing mother
The search for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continues and now her family is asking for more volunteers to join in their efforts.
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Students Recognized as Rising Stars by Local Community
Oceanside, CA- Congratulations to September’s Rising Stars:. Lenice Bajorge Sanchez from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, September 20th. from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Rising Star Student of the Month program for...
Free October events for kids in Mission Bay
Things to do range from princess visits and lightsaber lessons to hula dancing and tug-of-war.
