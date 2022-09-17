Read full article on original website
NC residents demand accountability as chemical polluter expands production
Chemours, a spin-off of DuPont, is expanding production after letting toxic "forever chemicals" seep into the air, water, and soil. Thousands of North Carolina residents do not have clean drinking water at their homes because of the contamination.
Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious'
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday called an offer from state hospitals to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the working poor “not a serious proposal,” saying loosened regulations for medical construction projects didn't go far enough. Berger's dismissal of the...
NC Senate leader pans exempting student loan forgiveness tax
RALEIGH, N.C. — Efforts to exempt North Carolina residents from state income tax on the value of student loan forgiveness announced last month by President Joe Biden likely will be unsuccessful given that the state Senate's most influential member opposes them. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper asked legislators last week...
