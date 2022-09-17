ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WRAL News

Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious'

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday called an offer from state hospitals to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the working poor “not a serious proposal,” saying loosened regulations for medical construction projects didn't go far enough. Berger's dismissal of the...
HEALTH
WRAL News

NC Senate leader pans exempting student loan forgiveness tax

RALEIGH, N.C. — Efforts to exempt North Carolina residents from state income tax on the value of student loan forgiveness announced last month by President Joe Biden likely will be unsuccessful given that the state Senate's most influential member opposes them. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper asked legislators last week...
POLITICS

