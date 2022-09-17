Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweeps to region win over Dacula
BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball Tuesday night. Ashley Sturzoiu led Wolves with 12 kills, and Payton Danley had eight kills. Dylan Cummings led Buford’s defense with 13 digs, and Polly Cummings contributed 22 assists.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson hands Archer first region loss
LOGANVILLE — Grayson handed Region 4-AAAAAAA softball leader Archer its first region loss Tuesday, rolling to a 13-5 victory. The Rams improved to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the region, while Archer falls to 8-8 and 6-1 in the region. The Tigers hold a slim lead on Brookwood (6-2) in the region, while Grayson closed the gap on third-place Parkview (5-3).
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Olivia Duncan's one-hitter, career-high 13 strikeouts key Buford win
BUFORD — Olivia Duncan’s one-hitter and career-high 13 strikeouts with no walks carried Buford’s softball team to a 3-1 win over Walnut Grove on Monday. Duncan (8-0) pitched all seven innings and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, when she gave up a leadoff home run to Malorie Watson.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood defeats rival Parkview in region softball
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Parkview 7-1 in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball on Tuesday. Rachel Clark and Lorelei Sullivan combined to pitch seven innings and hold the Panthers to a run. Clark started and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one run on three hits. Sullivan pitched the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mississippi State seeks bounce-back effort vs. Bowling Green
Mississippi State recorded a pair of impressive wins in its first two nonconference games. The Bulldogs then a 31-16 loss at LSU in their Southeastern Conference opener last week. They will hope to get back on track when they host Bowling Green in a nonconference game on Saturday.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Evan Leonardo commits to High Point men's lacrosse
Buford junior Evan Leonardo committed Saturday to the High Point University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Leonardo, an attack and midfielder, was a first-team all-county selection last season after tallying 42 goals and 38 assists and helping the Wolves to the area championship and to the state playoffs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State
North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Gavin Zoeller commits to Augusta
North Gwinnett senior Gavin Zoeller committed Tuesday night to the Augusta University baseball program. Zoeller is a left-handed pitcher and an outfielder.
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to another dominant Georgia football win over South Carolina: ‘A tremendous machine of death’
Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in football. None of the previous 74 meetings have been as lopsided as Saturday’s 48-7 for Georgia. And the game wasn’t even that close. Behind another strong Stetson Bennett performance, Georgia was up 38-0 midway through the third quarter. It...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Similar storylines for Auburn, Missouri entering SEC opener
More than just the name of their mascots, host Auburn and visiting Missouri have a lot in-common as they clash in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools Saturday. Both teams finished 3-5 in SEC play last season, and both teams started 2-1 this season.
Geoff Collins could be fired as soon as Saturday night, ACC Network analyst predicts
Former Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones expresses the displeasure in the state of the program and how it seems inevitable that Geoff Collins will be removed at some point this season.
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles
Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
Henry County Daily Herald
Paul Finebaum says 'Georgia is the new Alabama'
Georgia looked like the best team in college football, yet again, in week three against South Carolina and it left ESPN commentator, Paul Finebaum, impressed. The Bulldogs leaped Alabama in the AP poll after week two and a discussion is being had that Georgia is in a class of their own this season.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man shows up to high school football game with rifle and two handguns, school says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Just after Archer High School won its home football game Friday night, things took a scary turn. As students celebrated, a spokesperson Gwinnett County Public Schools says one of its school resource officers spotted a man walking through the parking lot armed with a rifle. "They...
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
The team behind a transformative project in Johns Creek said the development’s name needs to reflect the melding of people and experiences it aims to bring to the north Atlanta suburb.
