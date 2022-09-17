Read full article on original website
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Sheriff’s Office says inmate died while in custody Monday morning
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate died while in custody on Monday. Captain Crystal Holmes said the death took place at 5:45 a.m., identifying the victim as a male inmate. As per protocol, The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an investigation, Holmes said. The deceased...
Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club
Police have at least two persons of interest in the investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Port Arthur woman. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are looking into the shooting to determine a possible motive. The violence took place after 3 a.m. Sunday outside French Connection club, 608 Houston Avenue.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 19th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 12 to September 18, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-one (61) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were...
54-year-old man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old New Caney man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Man denied visitation with girlfriend allegedly assaults Jasper County jailer
JASPER COUNTY — Steve W Stewart/KJAS - A man who was denied visitation with his girlfriend at the Jasper County Jail was arrested after he allegedly went into a rage and assaulted a jailer. The incident occurred at about 8:30 Sunday evening. According to Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, a...
Sulphur man accused of stealing copper wire from local business
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing copper wire from a local business, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a business on Hwy 1256 in Sulphur regarding a burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.
Police Chief: Suicidal man reconsiders jumping from highway bridge after speaking with officers
VIDOR — On Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Highway 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual, who was identified as a 20-year-old male.
Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants
A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
Police continue investigation after vehicle crashes into Port Arthur ice cream shop, injures 2 people
Two people were injured over the weekend after a vehicle crashed into an ice cream shop in Port Arthur. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Port Arthur man, was not arrested, though police are looking at possible negligence and will decide which, if any, charges to file, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.
Beaumont Police arrest three suspects charged with evading detention
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have arrested three suspects charged with evading detention following a shots fired call. Jarret Theus, 18, Shawn Simpson Jr., 19, and Daquan Franklin, 20, are charged with evading. A judge set bond at $2,000 each. Police arrested them after officers responded to a shots fired...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
9/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30,1140 Armentor Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, 4510 Opelousas St. — domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, Texas —...
Man denied jail visitation with girlfriend arrested after assaulting jailer
A man who was denied visitation with his girlfriend at the Jasper County Jail was arrested after he allegedly went into a rage and assaulted a jailer. The incident occurred at about 8:30 Sunday evening. According to Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, a female jailer had stepped out to her car...
Vidor Police officers save man who was threatening to jump from overpass above Interstate 10
VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police officers saved a suicidal 20-year-old man last week who was threatening to jump from the Highway 12 overpass onto interstate 10. Police received a report of a man in a mental health crisis on the Texas Highway 12 overpass ramp above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
Nearly 100 pounds of pot seized from Italian luxury vehicle following Orange stop
An Italian luxury car driver seemingly headed to the East Coast ran into an abrupt jailhouse stop in Orange County thanks to alert Orange County Sheriff’s Office interaction, authorities said. Highway Interdiction Unit detectives stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo Thursday on Interstate 10 after observing several traffic violations, police...
U.S. Postal Service truck and mail goes up in flames in Jasper County following crash
JASPER COUNTY — A U.S. Postal Service truck and the mail it was carrying was destroyed by fire following an accident during the noon hour on Saturday. It happened in the 1200 block of County Road 323 in the Beech Grove Community. Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter said...
Southeast Texas woman creates foundation to help domestic violence victims, honor mother
TEXAS — A Southeast Texas woman is choosing to use a family tragedy to help victims of domestic violence. The subject hits close to home for Emily Ross because her mother, Sugie (Sue-gee) Lane, was murdered in 1997 in Orange. Since then, the F.B.I. has been looking for Sugie’s...
Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed
Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
Gator Country owner in Jefferson County victim of identity theft
Sept. 15, 2022 — Identity theft can happen to anyone, anywhere, at anytime. One local business in Jefferson County is experiencing that firsthand. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack takes us to Gator Country to learn more.
