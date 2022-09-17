ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nebraskan

POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture

Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Four-star recruit Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid a slew of coaching changes, Nebraska lost a four-star defensive rusher recruit Sunday night. Cameron Lenhardt announced his decommitment from the program on Twitter. He thanked “Coach Chin,” referring to Erik Chinander, who was fired as defensive coordinator on Sunday. He is...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Bennington, NE
City
Grand Island, NE
Lincoln, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Waverly, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Firth, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
Local
Nebraska Education
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Lincoln Southeast 31#Lincoln North Star 10#Channel 8#Fillmore Central 21#Wilber Clatonia#Scouts
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fox Big Noon Kickoff brings high energy to UNL campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Another historic day in Husker history was celebrated a few blocks away from Memorial Stadium. With high energy and hopes, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and Husker fans celebrated with drinks in hand to watch the Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Tents outlined the green space outside...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?

On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award

GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
NEBRASKA STATE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: Looking for shooting ranges in and around Omaha

unsplashHey all, I’m going to be moving to the area in roughly a months time. I’m trying to find a quality gun range, or group of enthusiast shooters. Ideally, I’m looking for an outdoor facility that allows pistol, rifle, and night vision shooting. But I’m more than happy with a hybrid facility offering indoor and outdoor ranges.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Seward County kids come across live hand grenade on river bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two kids were walking along a riverbank Sunday when they came across something you typically don’t see every day. Those kids found a hand grenade, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a part of the Big...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history

Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy