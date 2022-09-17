Aquin senior Aiden Wolfe is making a big impact off the football field

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Things are different this year in the Aquin school system.

“I see them all day so I’ve kind of gotten closer to them since we’ve changed schools here,” said Aquin senior Aiden Wolfe.

K-12 now walk the same halls after a change this year. It’s something unique that most students don’t get to experience.

“I think it’s probably cool for them to see us walking down the halls. And I mean they watch us play every week so I think it means a lot to them.”

The little dawgs watch senior Aiden Wolfe on the football field every Friday night, and during the week they get to high-five the star quarterback in the hallways.

“All the time I see them walking down the hall, they are all like ‘oh that’s the quarterback’ and it’s really cool to see them say that,” said Wolfe chuckling.

It’s not just about the encounters that happen in passing though, but the ones inside the classroom.

Aiden is taking an elective called ‘Intro to Education’ which gives students an opportunity to interact with the elementary school kids, and get hands-on experience as a teacher.

And you may wonder, why? Why would Aiden want to take this class? Well the answer is pretty simple

“I’d like to be a teacher when I’m older and work with little kids.”

The class also includes three volleyball players from last years third place team at state. And they were all a bit shocked to see Aiden walk in on the first day.

“When he walked into the class, I think we all just kind of chuckled…’we’re like what are you doing in here?'” said junior setter Morgan Holder.

But now realizing, that this is something he was meant to do.

“Aiden is showing that it’s not just girls that can do it, Aiden is running to these kids too,” said Holder.

The class is taught by Tia Heimerdinger who has been teaching at Aquin for 14 years. She’s been Aiden’s teacher for four years now.

“It’s so fun to see him in such a different light and seeing that come out, it’s awesome,” said Heimerdinger.

To know Aiden Wolfe outside of football isn’t something most people get to see, but inside the walls of Aquin High School, he holds a different role.

“They see him on the football field, they see him in the hallways,” said Heimerdinger. “Those are two different ways they see him and to be a role model in both is something that not everyone gets the chance to see.”

A role model. Maybe not a title he was expecting, but it’s one Aiden fully embraces.

“He is one that the students young and old, gravitate to and I think he’s learning how to use that leadership in a positive way on the field and off of the field.”

