ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

High school football: Top performers for Week 5

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVUPa_0hz6Rfzo00

Here are the top high school football performers for Ohio’s Week 5 in the Toledo area.

Who do you think has the "drive" to be The Blade's High School Football Winning Drive Player of the Week? Be sure to cast your vote starting Sunday, Sept. 18, at: www.toledoblade.com/HSFBDrive

Connor Smith, Gibsonburg: Ran for 323 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries against Northwood.

Jack Borer, Perrysburg: Caught six passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns against Napoleon.

Case Boos, Eastwood: Ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries against Genoa.

Alex Williams, Rossford: Completed 19 of 27 passes for 287 yards and five touchdowns against Fostoria.

OTHER RUSHING LEADERS

David Parson, Lake: Ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries against Woodmore.

Peyton Harris, Bowling Green: Ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries against Springfield.

Mason Oliver, Elmwood; Ran for 158 yards on 15 carries against Otsego.

Jacob Michalski, Toledo Christian: Ran for 145 yards on 13 carries against Stryker.

Joe Caswell, Anthony Wayne: Ran for 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against Southview.

Jake Iott, Whiteford: Ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns against Adrian Madison.

Chris Edmonds, Central Catholic: Ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries against St. John’s.

Marco Morrison, Anthony Wayne: Ran for 112 yards on 20 carries against Southview.

OTHER PASSING LEADERS

Aiden Brunkhorst, Genoa: Completed 23 of 44 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns against Eastwood.

Trey Parsons, Wauseon: Completed 15 of 18 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns against Swanton.

TJ Takats, Perrysburg: Completed 14 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns against Napoleon.

Mason Heintschel, Clay: Completed 19 of 28 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns against Lima Senior.

Nash Meyer, Patrick Henry: Completed 16 of 21 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown against Evergreen.

Jase Kepler, Bryan: Completed 21 of 33 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown against Delta.

Kaden Holmes, Fremont Ross: Completed 19 of 33 passes for 195 yards against St. Francis de Sales.

Charlie Duck, Toledo Christian: Completed 7 of 12 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns against Stryker.

OTHER RECEIVING LEADERS

Kaden Kirkman, Rossford: Caught seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Fostoria.

Daryl Barnett, Scott: Caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown against Clyde.

Landon Johnson, Patrick Henry: Caught seven passes for 109 yards against Evergreen.

Mason Drummond, Genoa: Caught eight passes for 101 yards and one touchdown against Eastwood.

Tyson Rodriguez, Wauseon: Caught four passes for 99 yards and one touchdown against Swanton.

Jake Morrison, Rossford: Caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns against Fostoria.

Tyler Ryan, Toledo Christian: Caught three passes for 96 yards and one touchdown against Stryker.

Tommy Gallagher, St. John’s Jesuit: Caught three passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against Central Catholic.

Sam Smith, Wauseon: Caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns against Swanton.


DEFENSE

Bryce Hesselbart, Eastwood: 10 tackles (eight solo) and an interception against Genoa.

Brody Nusbaum, Rossford: 50-yard interception returned touchdown against Fostoria.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Brody Devlin, Bryan: Returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score against Delta.

Hayden Wickard, Elmwood: Had a 62-yard punt in the fourth quarter against Otsego that effectively sealed the Royals’ victory.

Emilio Duran, Ottawa Hills: Made a 50-yard field goal against Hilltop.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Waite High School tees up new golf team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a sport that Toledo Public Schools students haven’t played in a decade. However, golf is returning to Waite High School and district officials are starting from scratch. As a teacher at Waite, Luke Murphy is rooted in the East Toledo community. The math...
TOLEDO, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Rossford, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Swanton, OH
City
Genoa, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Stryker, OH
Toledo, OH
Football
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
Person
Landon Johnson
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Anthony Wayne
fcnews.org

Fulton County Expositor

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for Always Something, 145 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. Always Something is billed as a one stop shop for all of a customer’s event needs. They offer planning, DJs, rentals and more. The five owners are Anna Molina, Elena Molina, Felina Molina, Thalia Nieves, and Jessica Molina.
WAUSEON, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
swantonenterprise.com

Superintendents react to school report cards

Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
SWANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Woodmore#Christian#Central Catholic
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August. The following inspections were done Aug. 29. Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Owens Community College -...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Bringing back Ottawa’s Red Pig Inn

OTTAWA — When Ottawa residents learned that their iconic restaurant, the Red Pig Inn, was going to close in April, they expressed their sadness on Facebook. When they learned in May the restaurant would be bulldozed to build a Taco Bell, they shared their fury on the social media site.
OTTAWA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
michiganradio.org

Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most

Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy