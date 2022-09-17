High school football: Top performers for Week 5

Here are the top high school football performers for Ohio’s Week 5 in the Toledo area.

Connor Smith, Gibsonburg: Ran for 323 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries against Northwood.

Jack Borer, Perrysburg: Caught six passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns against Napoleon.

Case Boos, Eastwood: Ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries against Genoa.

Alex Williams, Rossford: Completed 19 of 27 passes for 287 yards and five touchdowns against Fostoria.





OTHER RUSHING LEADERS

David Parson, Lake: Ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries against Woodmore.

Peyton Harris, Bowling Green: Ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries against Springfield.

Mason Oliver, Elmwood; Ran for 158 yards on 15 carries against Otsego.

Jacob Michalski, Toledo Christian: Ran for 145 yards on 13 carries against Stryker.

Joe Caswell, Anthony Wayne: Ran for 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against Southview.

Jake Iott, Whiteford: Ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns against Adrian Madison.

Chris Edmonds, Central Catholic: Ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries against St. John’s.

Marco Morrison, Anthony Wayne: Ran for 112 yards on 20 carries against Southview.





OTHER PASSING LEADERS

Aiden Brunkhorst, Genoa: Completed 23 of 44 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns against Eastwood.

Trey Parsons, Wauseon: Completed 15 of 18 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns against Swanton.

TJ Takats, Perrysburg: Completed 14 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns against Napoleon.

Mason Heintschel, Clay: Completed 19 of 28 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns against Lima Senior.

Nash Meyer, Patrick Henry: Completed 16 of 21 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown against Evergreen.

Jase Kepler, Bryan: Completed 21 of 33 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown against Delta.

Kaden Holmes, Fremont Ross: Completed 19 of 33 passes for 195 yards against St. Francis de Sales.

Charlie Duck, Toledo Christian: Completed 7 of 12 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns against Stryker.





OTHER RECEIVING LEADERS

Kaden Kirkman, Rossford: Caught seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Fostoria.

Daryl Barnett, Scott: Caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown against Clyde.

Landon Johnson, Patrick Henry: Caught seven passes for 109 yards against Evergreen.

Mason Drummond, Genoa: Caught eight passes for 101 yards and one touchdown against Eastwood.

Tyson Rodriguez, Wauseon: Caught four passes for 99 yards and one touchdown against Swanton.

Jake Morrison, Rossford: Caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns against Fostoria.

Tyler Ryan, Toledo Christian: Caught three passes for 96 yards and one touchdown against Stryker.

Tommy Gallagher, St. John’s Jesuit: Caught three passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against Central Catholic.

Sam Smith, Wauseon: Caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns against Swanton.



DEFENSE

Bryce Hesselbart, Eastwood: 10 tackles (eight solo) and an interception against Genoa.

Brody Nusbaum, Rossford: 50-yard interception returned touchdown against Fostoria.





SPECIAL TEAMS

Brody Devlin, Bryan: Returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score against Delta.

Hayden Wickard, Elmwood: Had a 62-yard punt in the fourth quarter against Otsego that effectively sealed the Royals’ victory.

Emilio Duran, Ottawa Hills: Made a 50-yard field goal against Hilltop.