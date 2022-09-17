ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Film Don't Lie | Big Plays to the Backs

Notre Dame’s offense was the opposite of explosive on Saturday against. Cal. They averaged only 4.6 yards per play. They ran the ball 64% of the time and had some success, but managed only two runs of 10-yards or more. The passing game was purposely conservative with their backup quarterback. Drew Pyne’s average depth of target was only 2.8 yards and he attempted three passes longer than 10-yards down the field.
Top 2024 Big Man James Brown Goes In-Depth on Latest Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame basketball hosted one of its most important 2024 targets earlier this month as St. Rita (Ill.) big man James Brown‍ made his third trip to campus for the Marshall football game. The 6-foot-10, 223-pounder was fired up to get to campus and once again left impressed with...
Freeman Relishes Teaching Opportunities After First Notre Dame Victory

After a 24-17 win at home over Cal on Saturday, Notre Dame is 1-2 this season and 1-3 overall since Marcus Freeman was promoted to head coach last December. "I think I've knocked out all the firsts,” Freeman said. “The first loss in a bowl game. First loss on the road. First loss at home. We've knocked out all those firsts in the negative aspect. Got the first win, so let's talk about an opponent, let's talk about preparing for a game and what it takes to have success."
Notre Dame at North Carolina (FOOTBALL, 9-24-2022)

Miss anything this week? We have you covered as Notre Dame looks to get its first win of the year. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday as the Fighting Irish prepare for North Carolina. 20 hrs ago by Matt Freeman. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke...
Dorian Brew - 2025 WR To Watch - Talks Notre Dame Return

Dorian Brew‍ was back at Notre Dame on Saturday after the 2025 Ohio wide receiver was in town for camp in the summer. “The visit was great,” Brew said of his weekend return. “I already had a feel for the place.”. “Coming in, I knew most of...
2023 WR Taeshaun Lyons Breaks Down Notre Dame Official

Taeshaun Lyons‍ was high on Notre Dame even before he landed an offer from the Irish last month. Once he did, the 2023 California wide receiver knew it was a school he’d have to check out for himself. After taking an official visit to South Bend this past...
Notre Dame Depth Chart | North Carolina Week

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for Saturday's game against North Carolina. WR Braden Lenzy Joe Wilkins Jr. LG Jarrett Patterson Andrew Kristofic Rocco Spindler. Vyper Isaiah Foskey Justin Ademilola OR Jordan Botelho. DT Jayson Ademilola Jacob Lacey Chris Smith. DT Howard Cross III Gabe Rubio. DE Rylie Mills...
The Back Corner Fade

NOTE: Mike Kane is a Notre Dame fan writing a weekly column about college football from a fan’s perspective. Those were the words used by my 16-year-old son right after the game as we both exhaled enough to kick start a windmill when Jack Plummer’s last-ditch heave hit the turf in the south endzone.
2025 DE Austin Alexander Recaps Notre Dame Visit

A couple months after performing at Notre Dame’s Lineman’s Challenge, Austin Alexander‍ was back in South Bend for the Irish’s win over Cal on Saturday. “It was an excellent time,” the 2025 Kentucky defensive end told Irish Sports Daily afterward. “Everything is just done to perfection. The atmosphere is crazy. All of the coaches and the assistants just love me. It was really just such a great time.”
Post-Cal Victory. 9-19-22 Power Hour

I this episode of Power Hour, we discuss Notre Dame’s victory over Cal. What happened in the first half? Did Notre Dame finally turn the corner? Can Notre Dame fix their issues on offense? What do we think of linebacker play thus far? Find out our thoughts on these topics and more in this episode of Power Hour.
2024 CB Karson Hobbs Talks "Dream" Offer From Notre Dame

He may have tried to shield his reaction a bit in the moment, but there is denying it now; the offer Karson Hobbs‍ landed from Notre Dame during a visit to South Bend on Saturday was a “big, big deal.”. “I had to act I like I've been...
