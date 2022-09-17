After a 24-17 win at home over Cal on Saturday, Notre Dame is 1-2 this season and 1-3 overall since Marcus Freeman was promoted to head coach last December. "I think I've knocked out all the firsts,” Freeman said. “The first loss in a bowl game. First loss on the road. First loss at home. We've knocked out all those firsts in the negative aspect. Got the first win, so let's talk about an opponent, let's talk about preparing for a game and what it takes to have success."

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO