Louisville has opened as a 13-point favorite for Saturday’s home game against South Florida, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The number seems to have struck U of L fans as large considering that the Cardinals are entering the game with a 1-2 record and the Bulls are coming off of a near upset of nationally-ranked Florida. USF’s other two results so far this season are a 50-21 loss to natioanlly-ranked BYU and a 42-20 win over Howard.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO