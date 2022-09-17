Read full article on original website
Louisville WR Dee Wiggins out for the year
Louisville starting wide receiver Dee Wiggins will miss the remainder of the 2022 season because of a toe injury he suffered during last Friday’s loss to Florida State. Cardinal head coach Scott Satterfield announced the news during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. Wiggins, who was in the midst...
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 14. —Tomahawk Nation has thoughts on FSU’s win over Louisville. —Louisville’s defensive numbers under Bryan Brown have been, and continue to be, very, very bad. —Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic breaks down the game of new Cardinal hoops commit Curtis Williams. Instincts: Believe it...
Four-star SF Curtis Williams commits to Louisville
Four-star small forward Curtis Williams became the second member of Kenny Payne’s recruiting class of 2023 when he committed to Louisville Monday afternoon. The 6’6 prospect out of Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice picked Louisville over fellow finalists Providence, Florida State, Alabama and Xavier. Williams is ranked as the No. 69 player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports.
Louisville opens as a 13-point favorite over South Florida
Louisville has opened as a 13-point favorite for Saturday’s home game against South Florida, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The number seems to have struck U of L fans as large considering that the Cardinals are entering the game with a 1-2 record and the Bulls are coming off of a near upset of nationally-ranked Florida. USF’s other two results so far this season are a 50-21 loss to natioanlly-ranked BYU and a 42-20 win over Howard.
Opponent Breakdown: South Florida Bulls Offense
The South Florida Bulls were once a group of five darlings but the years haven’t been kind to them recently. Jeff Scott was brought in to bring a local connection from a big-time program but the returns, so far, have left a lot to be desired. Scott will bring his squad into Louisville with hopes to take advantage of a team that can’t find a way to play a clean game or reach its potential.
