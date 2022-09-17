Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tight End Streamers (Week 3)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver nor do they get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. This can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought but do not make that mistake.
fantasypros.com
Michael Gallup could return in week 3
Mike McCarthy specifically said the goal is for Gallup to practice fully this week, so it's not a sure thing that he does. Gallup did apparently practice more in week 2 than expected, so it is looking like he has a good chance to put in a full week of practice and be ready to go for week 3. While the Cowboys' offense has taken a hit without Dak Prescott, Gallup should settle in as the clear #2 WR in Dallas and should be a solid contributor for fantasy managers no matter what.
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Jerry Jeudy, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
fantasypros.com
Breece Hall scores first touchdown in Week 2 win
Breece Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for 10 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Hall scored his first NFL touchdown and produced his second straight double-digit fantasy performance i(n PPR formats) to begin his career. Hall has turned 23 touches into 152 yards and a touchdown through two weeks, catching 7-of-10 targets. Hall’s Week 2 touchdown capped off his day on Sunday and New York continues to waste no time getting the rookie heavily involved in the offense.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Mike Evans suspended one game by NFL
The NFL has suspended Bucs WR Mike Evans for his role in an altercation with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game, but Lattimore is not being suspended. Evans does have the ability to appeal the suspension. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice & Targets (2022)
Check out our fantasy football Week 3 waiver wire targets and FAAB advice as you make your adds and drops. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook stymied in Week 2 defeat
Dalvin Cook rushed six times for only 17 yards and caught four passes for 19 yards during Minnesota's 24-7 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia. No fantasy manager is hoping for only 36 all-purpose yards for their first-round draft pick. Through two games, Cook's performance has been disappointing, tallying only 106 yards rushing and not even close to finding the end zone. One takeaway from the MNF shellacking is that the Eagles took a dominating lead early, essentially shutting down the run game for three full quarters. Cook has a juicy Week 3 matchup against the Lions, who have allowed 304 yards and five touchdowns to running backs through two games. While the worry is understandable, he remains an RB1 for Week 3.
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa explodes for 469 yards and six touchdowns in Week 2
Tua Tagovailoa completed 36 of his 50 pass attempts for 469 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's thrilling 42-38 win over the Ravens. He also recorded one carry for one yard. Fantasy Impact:. Tagovailoa threw for five touchdowns in the second half to rally his team to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Cole Beasley signs to Tampa Bay practice squad
FA WR Cole Beasley has signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad with the expectation of elevation to the active roster in the near future. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Beasley had been available since being released by the Bills following last season. Multiple teams have reached out to Beasley, but he remained set on holding out for the right situation. Now the 33-year-old will get the chance to play along side Tom Brady. Beasley has remained productive in the latter portion of his career, and this landing is perfect for him. With Evans suspended and nearly the entire Bucs’ WR corps banged up Beasley could find fantasy relevance sooner than later.
fantasypros.com
Travis Etienne Jr. sees 12 touches in Week 2 win
Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 20 yards on nine carries and caught 3-of-3 targets for 33 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Etienne once again took a backseat to James Robinson in both touches and production. Fantasy managers who took Etienne expecting him to be the lead back in Jacksonville have been disappointed by James Robinson’s seemingly miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles. Etienne should have more opportunities as the season goes on but managers may want to find other options for the time being.
fantasypros.com
Seahawks D/ST runs back a blocked field goal for a touchdown in Week 2
The Seahawks D/ST allowed 27 points on 373 total yards from scrimmage with one sack in Week 2 against the 49ers. The 49ers ran through the Seahawks for 189 yards rushing led by 84 yards on the ground by Jeff Wilson Jr. The Seattle defense did look a lot better than what the stats show with one touchdown allowed coming after a muffed punt by Tyler Lockett. The highlight came on a blocked field goal ran back for a touchdown by the Seahawks special teams for the lone score on the afternoon.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore targeted five times in Week 2 win
Elijah Moore caught 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards and rushed once for minus-6 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Moore tied for third in targets and finished a distant third in yardage among all Jets in Week 2. It was an even more disappointing week for fantasy managers who drafted Moore expecting more of his breakout performances from 2021, especially with Joe Flacco at the helm who he had been a part of said breakout. Through the first two games, Moore has caught 8-of-12 targets for just 90 yards and also has minus-6 rushing yards on one attempt. It has not been an ideal start to the season for Moore’s fantasy managers but his ADP means he deserves at least one or two more weeks against a reeling Bengals’ defense that just allowed Cooper Rush to beat them. See what Week 3 brings before making a decision on Moore unless you have a clear-cut replacement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) ruled out for Week 3
Last week, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft claimed a sack. However, Cleveland surrendered 31 points to a Jets team led by Joe Flacco. The Browns have a favorable fantasy matchup this week as they take on an offense that has only scored two offensive touchdowns so far this season, but they do so without their second-best pass rusher. The defense also has allowed 383.5 yards and 27.5 points per game in two games this season. Even with a solid matchup, they are not a must-start.
fantasypros.com
Equanimeous St. Brown leads Bears with 39 receiving yards in Week 2
Equanimeous St. Brown caught a 30-yard pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' opening touchdown drive. He finished with two catches for 39 yards on four targets in the 27-10 loss. Fantasy Impact:. Through two games, St. Brown leads the Bears in receiving (which isn't saying much) with 57 yards...
fantasypros.com
5 Replacement Options for Trey Lance (2022 Fantasy Football)
After sitting most of his rookie year, Trey Lance was named the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. However, his experience as the starter ended on Sunday. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo entered...
fantasypros.com
Matt Ryan throws three interceptions in loss to Jaguars Sunday
Matt Ryan completed 16 out of his 30 pass attempts for 195 yards versus the Jaguars. He threw three interceptions to pair with a passer rating of 34.0 en rout to the Colts' 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. Fantasy Impact:. Ryan looked all the part of an aging quarterback on...
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert (ribs) to participate in practice Wednesday
Justin Herbert threw on Tuesday and did some “rotational” work. He will participate in individual drills today, according to Brandon Staley. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) Herbert is considered "day-to-day" per Staley. After suffering a ribs injury last Thursday against the Chiefs, it sounds like he is on track to being able to start undercenter this weekend against the Jaguars. Staley said the decision on his status will start with how he is feeling.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson seen wearing a protective sleeve at practice Wednesday
Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm in Wednesday’s practice and did not throw a pass to receivers during media viewing. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Coming off a huge performance against the Dolphins in Week 2, there was no word of Jackson...
fantasypros.com
Jalen Hurts runs for two touchdowns, throws for another in Week 2 win
Jalen Hurts completed 26 of his 31 pass attempts for 333 yards, one touchdown, and one interception and rushed 11 times for 57 yards and two additional touchdowns in Monday's win over the Vikings in Philadelphia. Fantasy Impact:. This start was as good as Hurts has looked as a pro,...
fantasypros.com
Justin Herron traded to the Raiders
According to The Athletic, the New England Patriots have traded offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2024 sixth round pick. (The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Herron will join a Raiders team that needs to solve some depth issues on the...
Comments / 1